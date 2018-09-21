Food Events

Friday 21

EBERLY'S BEEF & BURGUNDY This special dinner, a collaboration between Eberly's chef Jo Chan and guest chef Mathew Peters, features a six-course menu of family-style dishes showcasing the best cuts of Texas Wagyu beef from Ranger Cattle Ranch – paired with wine from some of France’s best Burgundy houses, curated by sommelier Krista Church. Magnificent mealtime memories? Are made of this. Fri., Sept. 21, 6:30pm. (2018) Eberly, 615 S Lamar, 512/916-9000. $250. www.eberlyaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 22

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 23

BARLEY SWINE + BELL'S BREWERY Those Michigan-based magisters of craft beer continue to team up with the best local eateries by way of introducing their brews to this thirsty city. And that's why examples of Bell's new wheat ales, IPAs, lagers, and sour brown ales will be paired, this time, with the gustatory delights of a five-course meal created by chef Bryce Gilmore and his Barley Swine crew. Five beers, five dishes, countless orgasms across your lucky taste buds. Good idea to call for reservations – STAT! Sun., Sept. 23, 6pm. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. $110. www.barleyswine.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

OODLES OF NOODLES COOK-OFF Endless pastabilities, they say. Ha! But, seriously, here's the Austin Food Blogger Alliance's third annual cook-off, wherein attendees get to sample the contestants’ noodle-based delights that've been inspired by pasta dishes from around the world. Eat as much as you can, vote for your favorites, and see if the People's Choice matches up with what the celebrity judges decide at the end of this pastariffic shindig. Bonus: DJ Dolomike spinning out the tunes. Sun., Sept. 23, 2-4pm. Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, 500 San Marcos St. #105, 512/493-0963. $30 ($25, in advance). www.austinfoodbloggers.org

TACOS OF TEXAS #DOCUSERIES LAUNCH PARTY Premiere party for the 7-part #tacomentary by Taco Journalism’s Mando Rayo & Jarod Neece exploring taco culture through the eyes of the people in the Lone Star State. Celebrate with tacos & beer! Sun., Sept. 23, 5-9pm. Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. Free. www.independencebrewing.com

Monday 24

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

LE POLITIQUE'S FIRST ANNIVERSARY PARTY It's been a year already? In this place that's so bon for one's appétit? In December of last year, the Chronicle's Melanie Haupt reported that "Everything at Le Politique, the new Downtown French brasserie concept from the New Waterloo hospitality group, is curated to the finest detail." And for this celebration (which is also the launch of their patisserie's new happy hour), they've curated up an entire day of delights – with half-off bubbles all day, dinner and dessert specials from 5 to 10pm, and … a $100 giftcard to one lucky winner? Sacre bleu! See website for details. Mon., Sept. 24, 7am-10pm. Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St., 512/580-7651. www.lepolitiqueaustin.com

Tuesday 25

PARKSIDE CHEF'S TABLE: AUSTIN WOMEN IN CULINARY Cocktails start off this all-female-chef curated dinner at parkside, featuring five courses with passed appetizers and wines to complement the dishes. Each chef – Jennifer Nguyen, Juliann Stoddart, Jo Chan, Lindsay Flagg, Bonnie Savage, Natalie Gazaui, Sarah Heard, Abby Love, and Kendall Antonelli – has created a dish inspired by a strong woman in their life. And Emily Beyda tells you more about it right here. Tue., Sept. 25, 7pm. parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $85. www.parkside-austin.com

Wednesday 26

ITALIC: RUSTICHELLA D’ABRUZZO DINNER Italic's chefs Drew Curren and Andrew Kroeger have created a five-course dinner of seasonal ingredients, featuring pasta from Italy's family-owned Rustichella d’Abruzzo, accompanied by five fine Italian wines. How does spaghetti saragolla with clams, mussels, and saffron butter … and fregola sarda with lamb spiadini and butternut squash sound to you? Mmmm-hmmm, that's what we thought. Chin-chin! Wed., Sept. 26, 7pm. Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. $75. events@italicaustin.com, www.italicaustin.com

MATTIE'S NEIGHBORHOOD FAMILY-STYLE NIGHTS This beloved venue of fine dining now offers a rotating family-style dish that's served for groups of four or more. Currently on the menu: chicken & dumplings (with a biscuit and house salad for each guest). Aaaand, on Thursdays, indulge yourself at Mattie’s for Chicken-Fried Steak Night. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $24 ($12, kids). www.mattiesaustin.com

Thursday 27

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CHEF'S TABLE AUSTIN This is Water to Thrive’s largest annual fundraiser, in which Austin’s top chefs each create a unique menu and are auctioned off. That's right – the highest bidder for each menu gets a private meal with the chef for 10 or more people. Also, live music and a silent auction throughout the evening, in the elegantly industrial Brazos Hall. Thu., Sept. 27, 7pm. Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/206-4495. $95-2000. www.watertothrive.org

MATTIE'S NEIGHBORHOOD FAMILY-STYLE NIGHTS This beloved venue of fine dining now offers a rotating family-style dish that's served for groups of four or more. Currently on the menu: chicken & dumplings (with a biscuit and house salad for each guest). Aaaand, on Thursdays, indulge yourself at Mattie’s for Chicken-Fried Steak Night. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $24 ($12, kids). www.mattiesaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 28

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com