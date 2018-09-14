Food Events

Friday 14

ADP + HI SIGN: BEER PAIRING DINNER And here's a dinner collab between Austin Daily Press and Hi Sign Brewing, featuring four courses paired with craft beer, the sumptuous vittles created by ADP's own chef Reed Faitak and Bellows Bakery's pastry chef Rachel Bach. Bonus: Part of the night's proceeds benefit HAAM. Fri., Sept. 14, 7pm. (2018) Austin Daily Press, 1900 E. MLK, 512/828-6463. $44. austindailypress.com

OKTOBERFEST Come celebrate (an early) Oktoberfest with the release of Black Star's first-ever Oktoberfest-style beer, brewed with 100% Blacklands malt. The co-op honchos tell us that schnitzel, steins (newly branded steins), and shenanigans are inevitable. Fri., Sept. 14, 4-11pm. (2018) Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. Free. www.blackstar.coop

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE WHISKYX The touring event that brings together the best of classic distilleries with premium whisky tastings, signature dishes from acclaimed chefs, and live music – it's a veritably spiritual event for aficionados – brings the celebration of all things potable to Austin's Fair Market for an evening of 60-plus whiskies that concludes with a performance by St. Paul & the Broken Bones. Whisky? How about Ardbeg, Bruichladdich, Bulleit, Crown Royal, Dewar’s, Glenmorangie, Glen Moray, Nine Banded, WhistlePig, Wild Turkey, Wyoming, and – yes – so much more! Bonus: Use code CHRONWHX for a limited-time offer of 20% VIP discount. Fri., Sept. 14, 6pm. (2018) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $50-125. www.thewhiskyx.com

Saturday 15

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 16

A CLARKSVILLE COOKOUT Bring all your friends to enjoy this neighborhood backyard bash done just right – Josephine House-style! – with Hi Sign Brewing kegs on the patio deck, brats & burgers sizzling on the outdoor grill, live music, lawn games, and more. Sun., Sept. 16, 5-8pm. (2018) Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. $45. www.josephineofaustin.com

DIECISÉIS DE SEPTIEMBRE WITH NELLY NIGHTS Laced With Romance invites you to an elegant dinner (deliciously anchored by ancho ribeye steaks) to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with chef Josie Paredes of Nelly Nights Supper Club, and cocktails by Dulce Vida Spirits. Sun., Sept. 16, 7-10pm. (2018) Laced With Romance Vintage, 2404 E. Seventh, 512/971-4291. $100. www.lacedwithromance.com

LIBATION BIBLE SCHOOL This here's an occasional Sunday afternoon educational drinking experience, an informative series hosted by cocktail maven (and Drink.Well owner) Jessica Sanders and a captivating roster of guest speakers. Not drunk history, but drink history: Learn about the tipple before you topple! With classes on American whiskey (Sept. 16), and agave-based spirits (Oct. 21). Note: Every class includes two cocktails and a guided spirits flight. Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. $25 per class. www.drinkwellaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 17

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Wednesday 19

MATTIE'S NEIGHBORHOOD FAMILY-STYLE NIGHTS This beloved venue of fine dining now offers a rotating family-style dish that's served for groups of four or more. Currently on the menu: chicken & dumplings (with a biscuit and house salad for each guest). Aaaand, on Thursdays, indulge yourself at Mattie’s for Chicken-Fried Steak Night. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $24 ($12, kids). www.mattiesaustin.com

Thursday 20

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

WHISKIES OF THE WORLD We begin to suspect that Fair Market's some kind of whiskey epicenter at this point, as now the venue plays host to this prestigious gathering of connoisseurs, distillers, mixologists, and bona fide whisky-expert celebrities presenting hundreds of different styles from all over the world – Scottish, Irish, American, Texan, Canadian, Indian, Australian, and so on – and with masterclasses available for those who are called to deeper knowledge, and with VIP options including the whole cigar-celebrating side of the culture. Sláinte mhaith! Thu., Sept. 20, 6-10pm Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $120-145. www.whiskiesoftheworld.com

Friday 21

