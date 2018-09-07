Food Events

Friday 7

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 8

ARTISTA ROSSO: GRAND OPENING Celebrate the opening of this new upscale artisan grocery market and restaurant, partaking of the live music, free gelato, menu tastings, giveaways, and other special promotions throughout the day. Bonus: A portion of the proceeds will benefit Austin Pets Alive! Sat., Sept. 8, 9am-9pm. Artista Rosso, 1100 S. Lamar #1105. www.artistarosso.com

DRIPPING WITH TASTE WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL More than 80 vendors will be on hand to provide 2,500 festival patrons a hearty taste of not just wine, but also a variety of distilled spirits, brewed fermentations, and local, fresh fare out there in Dripping Springs. Sat., Sept. 8, noon-6pm Dripping Springs Ranch Park Event Center, 1042 Event Center Dr., Dripping Springs, 512/658-4942. $30-40. www.drippingwithtaste.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NATIONAL SOUR BEER DAY Wait … is it? Well, damn – thank you, Google – looks like it is National Sour Beer Day! And the good folks at Easy Tiger are celebrating it with nine American craft brews that fit right in with the theme. Blue Owl Tiger's Blood. Real Ale Imperium Persicum. Jester King Boxer's Revenge. Victory Sour Monkey Remix. And at least five more, yes. Suggestion: Get you one of those Antonelli's cheese plates, too. Note: All pours are half-pints, while supplies last. Sat., Sept. 8 - Sun., Sept. 9, 11-2am. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

SCOBY'S TONICS LAUNCH PARTY And, tonight, Austin Kefir Microbrewery and the Lighthouse Cuisine present new tonics with which to quench your thirstiest thirst: probiotic, caffeine- and gluten-free, lower in sugar than juice and sodas, naturally effervescent, and delicious. Celebrate with free snacks and tonic tastings. Sat., Sept. 8, 6-8pm. The Lighthouse Cuisine, 8650 Spicewood Springs Rd. Ste. 133-B. www.austinkefirmicrobrewery.com

Sunday 9

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 10

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

WINE & DINE COLLAB: KEVIN FINK AND ALON SHAYA Of course you know, local foodie, that chef Fink is why Emmer & Rye is held in such high esteem. And maybe you know that chef Shaya is the man responsible for New Orleans' acclaimed Shaya and Saba dining spots? But only a seat at tonight's table will let you know what these two culinary savants can come up with together as they create a four-course, family-style meal to provide your palate with a gustatory adventure you won't soon forget the beauty of. Mon., Sept. 10, 6:30pm. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $250. www.emmerandrye.com

Tuesday 11

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Wednesday 12

COOK LIKE AN ITALIAN Here's a delicious, seasonal cooking lesson – also a demonstration, tasting, and wine pairing – led by Monica Pesoli of Cook Like an Italian. Tonight, learn how to prepare a feast of sweet and sour onions, glazed pork chops, and more. Bravissimo! Wed., Sept. 12, 6:30pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $20. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Thursday 13

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 14

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE WHISKYX The touring event that brings together the best of classic distilleries with premium whisky tastings, signature dishes from acclaimed chefs, and live music – it's a veritably spiritual event for aficionados – brings the celebration of all things potable to Austin's Fair Market for an evening of 60-plus whiskies that concludes with a performance by St. Paul & the Broken Bones. Whisky? How about Ardbeg, Bruichladdich, Bulleit, Crown Royal, Dewar’s, Glenmorangie, Glen Moray, Nine Banded, WhistlePig, Wild Turkey, Wyoming, and – yes – so much more! Bonus: Use code CHRONWHX for a limited-time offer of 20% VIP discount. Fri., Sept. 14, 6pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $50-125. www.thewhiskyx.com