Visit Local Coffee Shops!

You could visit a different independent coffee shop every week for two semesters and still not even scratch the surface of this list we've curated. Sure, there might be a Starbucks on every corner, but there's also a locally owned coffee shop nearby – complete with baristas who know what a caramel macchiato is actually supposed to be (hint: it's not a latte). And most of our hometown caffeine heroes serve breakfast tacos, too. For a rapidly growing list of alternatives to your boring corporate morning/afternoon/late-night grinds check out austinchronicle.com/restaurant-guide.

