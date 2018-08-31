Food Events

Friday 31

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 1

AUSTIN BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL Wait, this is Austin, right? So aren't … all festivals … aren't they all beer and music festivals? OK, but this is the one that's calling itself, specifically, the Austin Beer and Music Festival. Not to put too fine a point on things, right, Rock Star Beer? And this event is the BBQ Edition, so you might want to consider the succulence of cooked animal proteins when choosing your entertainment options here, citizen. And of course there'll be a plethora of craft beer from Blue Owl, Adelbert's, Hops & Grain, Orf, 4th Tap, Strange Land – 60 different breweries in tasty profusion. Oh, and the music. Much rock and possibly a skoshie of roll, we reckon. Sat., Sept. 1 Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $35-50. www.austin-beerfestival.com

BRUNCH AT SATELLITE You already know that those brothers who ran the Flipnotics Coffeespace on Barton Springs Road for so many years are the helmsmen of this excellent eatery on Slaughter, right? OK, you're cool. But did you know that Satellite's weekend brunch hours have changed? And that they've got that big-ass brunch going on Fridays, too? Uh huh – wipe that drool off your gob and check the website, breakfastlover. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satelliteatx.com

COMMUNITY PARTY BENEFITING BECKER ELEMENTARY'S GREEN CLASSROOM Lenoir and Lick's match made in fundraising heaven returns for year three. Join them for happy hour deals and ice cream treats to raise money for Becker Elementary School’s organic and educational nonprofit gardening program. Music provided by the Lost Pines. Sat., Sept. 1, 1-4pm. (2018) Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. Free. www.beckerelementary.com/green-classroom

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 2

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MONSTER COOKIE MILKSHAKE It's not just another milkshake, friend, and it's available for only one day. Because the Peached Tortilla folks have joined forces with the culinaristas of Henbit to create this divine concoction of peach compote, peach leaf-infused milk, and an icing rim that's sprinkled with pecan brittle and topped with whipped cream, matcha powder, and Henbit’s famous Monster Cookie (made with pecans, chocolate chips, and White Sonora wheat). Of course we had to let you know about this: Who loves ya, baby? Sun., Sept. 2, 10:30am-2:30pm The Peached Tortilla, 5520 Burnet Rd., 512/330-4439. www.thepeachedtortilla.com

Monday 3

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EQUALITY TEXAS FUNDRAISER WITH NEW WATERLOO Love good food and good people? Then gather yer crew and grab a bite at this month's New Waterloo restaurant – 10% of all sales gets donated to EQTX. Fighting the good fight never tasted so good. Mon., Sept. 3, 7am-7pm. Mañana, 1603 S. Congress, 512/872-3144. www.equalitytexas.org

SA-TÉN'S FOURTH ANNIVERSARY September marks four years of this lovely coffee shop and eatery being part of the art-filled Canopy complex on Springdale, and so they're celebrating with yoga sessions from Austin Bouldering Project, and special coffee tastings and classes from Casa Brasil, and live DJ sessions, and saké tastings, and a ukulele concert, and – yeah, this'll make your Labor Day worth getting out of bed for. Mon., Sept. 3, 10am-6pm. Sa-Tén Coffee, 916 Springdale, Bldg. 3, #101, in Canopy, 512/524-1544. Donations accepted. www.sa-ten.com

Thursday 6

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Friday 7

