Austin Coffee Shops for Morning, Noon, and Night

Greater Goods

2501 E. Fifth, www.greatergoodsroasting.com

Feel-good coffee: Greater Goods focuses on sustainable, organic coffee on the farmers' side, but also gives back to the community it lives in. For your alternative milk needs, Greater Goods carries locally produced Fronks, a blended and oh-so-good nut milk. The local roaster offers certified barista training if you want to take your coffee game to the next level.

Merit Coffee

222 West Ave. #120, www.meritcoffee.com

The San Antonio-based roasting company (they expanded to Austin in 2017) offering a rotating selection of single-origin pour-overs, matcha, and nitro cold brew will have your caffeine covered, and the shop is located one block away from the new Central Austin Public Library. With lots of natural light in the bright coffee shop, it's perfect for a midday refuel.

Revival Coffee Company

1405 E. Seventh, www.revivaltexas.com

With every cup of coffee, you get to give back to a selection of featured local charities. Hang out on their back patio, swing in the hammocks, or check out the food trucks. Inside, low ceilings and cozy furniture give off your classic coffeehouse vibe.

Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors

1111 Chicon, www.figure8coffeepurveyors.com

Consistency in coffee is one of the greatest challenges for baristas: The water, the beans, and even the weather can wreak havoc on your cup. The team of coffee professionals at Figure 8 don't seem bothered, and pull impressive results each time. Come for the coffee, stay for the Eastside chic.

Caffe Medici

2222-B Guadalupe, www.caffemedici.com

Just across the street from campus, Caffe Medici is the caffeinated cornerstone of many students and professors. Dark wood and exposed brick give the coffee shop a homey feel, both upstairs and down. For house coffee, Medici uses locally roasted Wild Gift, and for espresso drinks, Spyhouse, from Minneapolis, Minn.

Houndstooth Coffee

4200 N. Lamar #120, www.houndstoothcoffee.com

The North Austin branch of this local craft-driven coffee purveyor offers hot and cold pour-overs, as well as a featured single-origin espresso. The industrial space is offset by live edge tables and low, modern furniture. A massive, three-head La Marzocco pulls high-quality shots all day, thanks to the constant tending of the baristas.

Mozart's Coffee Roasters

3825 Lake Austin Blvd., www.mozartscoffee.com

On the edge of Lake Austin, this classic coffee shop roasts their own beans in house. Unwind with gorgeous views, and satisfy your sweet tooth with heavenly baked goods. This old Austin institution has been around for 25 years for a reason.

Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

406 Walsh, www.betterhalfbar.com

This all-day coffee shop/bar/restaurant from the Wright Bros. (Brew & Brew) is just on the other side of Downtown. Baristas serve up Portland's Heart Coffee, draft cocktails, and craft beers, while the kitchen cranks out classics like burgers and modern twists like cauliflower tots with beet ketchup for all three meals. The expansive back patio is a great way to escape the high rises and insanity, while the inside is all light wood and warm lighting.

Cherrywood Coffeehouse

1400 E. 38th 1/2, www.cherrywoodcoffeehouse.com

Cherrywood has something for everyone: yoga, brunch, chai, smoothies, tacos, muffuletta, burgers, live music, and an enormous patio. Open all day, this funky spot is a mainstay of its neighborhood where day or night you'll find dogs, families, and a cast of characters. They also boast a huge craft beer list on tap and nightly dinner specials.

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

121 Pickle Rd., www.cosmiccoffeebeer.com

Not really sure what you're looking for? Cosmic has you covered – part coffee shop, part bar, part beer garden, with food trucks like LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue and Pueblo Viejo. Relax by the koi pond in their garden, complete with Adirondack chairs and fairy lights. Their beer and coffee program is Texas-driven. The roasters roster includes Merit, Texas Coffee Traders, and Flat Track, and brewers like Blue Owl, St. Elmo, and Pinthouse Pizza.

Seventh Flag Coffee

1506 S. First, www.seventhflagcoffee.com

In this converted South First home lies the "all are welcome" coffee shop. Beautiful espresso from a rotating selection of roasters, chai, matcha, and nitro cold brew pair nicely with their short and sweet toasts menu to satisfy that craving for avocado-covered goodness as well.