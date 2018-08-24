Food Events

Friday 24

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

MESSINA HOF HARVEST FESTIVAL This acclaimed Hill Country winery hosts its 41st annual Harvest Festival, starting off on Friday with a blessing of the grapes – followed by grape picking and stomping, wine tasting classes, and vineyard dining. If wine is worth a drive to you, this festival is well worth your time. Fri., Aug. 24, 6-10pm 9996 Hwy 290 E., Fredericksburg, 830/990-4653. $25-75. www.messinahof.com

NEW CHEF AND OWNERS AT THE TAVERN Yes, that Tavern. The one that's, you know, air-conditioned? It's been taken over not by some faceless corporation, but by Shannon Sedwick and Michael Shelton (of Esther's Follies fame), and new chef Ana Stewart is rolling out the revamped menu this week, featuring a fresh twist on beef stroganoff, the sea-licious "Charred Seafood Burger," and more. And … drink specials? Duh. Check 'em out all this week and beyond The Tavern, 922 W. 12th, 512/320-8377. www.tavernaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WYATT MCSPADDEN: TEXAS BBQ Ain't a thing on the planet, when it's photographed by this McSpadden, that won't look even more awesome than it does outside of his expert lens. How lucky for citizens living in this land of nonpareil ribs-n-brisket that the acclaimed shutterbug enjoys documenting the best barbecue around – from small towns to downtown, as this new coffeetable book's subtitle says – and that he's presenting his latest volume at a BookPeople event curated by edible Austin and enhanced with refreshments from Black's BBQ and Saint Arnold's Brewery. Fri., Aug. 24, 7pm. (2018) BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

Saturday 25

BRUNCH AT SATELLITE You already know that those brothers who ran the Flipnotics Coffeespace on Barton Springs Road for so many years are the helmsmen of this excellent eatery on Slaughter, right? OK, you're cool. But did you know that Satellite's weekend brunch hours have changed? And that they've got that big-ass brunch going on Fridays, too? Uh huh – wipe that drool off your gob and check the website, breakfastlover. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satelliteatx.com

DOG DAYS OF IPA Know these three things happening here today, Austinite. 1) Celis launches two new brews: East Coast Juicy IPA and West Coast IPA. 2) There'll be live music and a skate demo by the Texas Skateboarding Club (2-6pm), with a custom-printed skateboard raffle. 3) Garbo's Lobster Truck ATX will be there to sell you some of the tastiest sandwiches you've ever had. Mmmmmmmyeah! Sat., Aug. 25, noon-10pm Celis Brewery, 10001 Metric, 512/524-2377. www.celisbeers.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 26

AUSTIN CHRONICLE HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL The heat is on, citizen! Hundreds of restaurants, commercial bottlers, and home cooks battle for hot sauce glory across a tasty variety of categories – in a day replete with food and drinks, cooking demos with top chefs, live music, and ice cream. The public (that's you) will vote for favorites, and our panel of celebrity judges will weigh in on the finals. Names will be made, careers will be launched, destinies – yea, verily – will be forged! Proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. And this link right here brings more information than there are tortillas in Terlingua. Sun., Aug. 26, 11am-5pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. Free with donation. austinchronicle.com/hot-sauce

LIBATION BIBLE SCHOOL This here's an occasional Sunday afternoon educational drinking experience, an informative series hosted by cocktail maven (and Drink.Well owner) Jessica Sanders and a captivating roster of guest speakers. Not drunk history, but drink history: Learn about the tipple before you topple! With classes on Drink Austin Weird (Aug. 26), American whiskey (Sept. 16), and agave-based spirits (Oct. 21). Note: Every class includes two cocktails and a guided spirits flight. Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. $25 per class. www.drinkwellaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

VERACRUZ ALL NATURAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY They started out in a tiny trailer, selling snow cones and fruit cups on East Cesar Chavez. Now, a decade later, Veracruz All Natural commemorates the event at Radio Coffee – with a music-spiked party all night long, a perfect culinary storm of food trucks, and free margaritas (from 6-7pm). Sun., Aug. 26, 6pm-12mid Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. www.veracruzallnatural.com

Monday 27

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Tuesday 28

BREW & BREW: NATURALLY FUNNY This night of comedy and brewskis benefits Austin Parks Foundation, and if laughter can benefit anything, then the APF is gonna be in clover for decades – because the lineup here is Elizabeth Spears, Carina Magyar, Chris Cubas, Enzo Priesnitz, and Derek Phelps. Big comedy firepower among the coffee and the cold ones! Tue., Aug. 28, 8pm. Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, 500 San Marcos St. #105, 512/477-1566. $10 ($7, in advance). www.thebrewandbrew.com

Wednesday 29

Thursday 30

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 31

