Celebrity Judges

Fri., Aug. 24, 2018


Jessi Cape (Head Judge):

food editor of The Austin Chronicle

Adi Anand:

business development manager for local agency Guerilla Suit, as well as Hot Luck: Live Music and Food Festival, where he's also the general manager, and co-founder and producer for Quesoff

Iliana de la Vega:

originally of Oaxaca, executive chef and owner of Rainey Street's locally sourced interior Mexican restaurant, El Naranjo

Sarah Heard:

co-chef and co-owner of the North Loop area's seasonal farm-to-table American-European fare restaurant, Foreign and Domestic

Bette Lippincott:

co-owner of Güero's Taco Bar, and the daughter of Rob Lippincott, a longtime Hot Sauce judge and founding owner of Güero's

Jarod Neece:

co-founder of Taco Journalism, co-author of Tacos of Texas and Austin Breakfast Tacos, and co-producer of Indie Lens Storycast's The Tacos of Texas series, as well as a SXSW film programmer

Mando Rayo:

co-founder of Taco Journalism, co-author of Tacos of Texas and Austin Breakfast Tacos, and co-producer of Indie Lens Storycast's The Tacos of Texas series

Callie Speer:

executive chef and owner of Downtown Austin's punk rock comfort food diner, Holy Roller

David Toby:

beverage director of both Salt Traders Coastal Cooking and Jack Allen's Kitchen

Brandon Watson:

food editor of CultureMap Austin and San Antonio, and the former food editor of The Austin Chronicle

