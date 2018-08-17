Food

ICYMI: Ski Shores Cafe

“Big cheeseburgers and good french fries”

By Jessi Cape, Fri., Aug. 17, 2018


I got an angel of a woman with big blue eyes

Friends in the country, old neckties

Big cheeseburgers and good french fries

Could go fishing but the fish draw flies

– Blaze Foley, "Big Cheeseburgers and Good French Fries"


Marion Fowler opened the original Ski Shores Waterfront Cafe in 1954 at the Green Shores area around Lake Austin. The no-frills restaurant – beloved among both locals and visitors to the nearby lake cabins – served up classics like hot dogs, hamburgers, and cold beer until the winter of 2009. Rick Engel, founder and CEO of business management consulting group Restaurant Freedom, was a longtime fan of the restaurant, so he put his industry expertise to use and reopened the neighborhood joint in the spring of 2010.

The revamped Ski Shores menu is American diner food with a Lake Austin twist. From quintessential country meals like fried catfish or chicken tender baskets with hush puppies, coleslaw, and fries to more modern takes on favorites like breakfast tacos, Greek salad, shrimp tacos, and Mexican martinis, they've got something for everyone. Is there a better way to double down on all that lakeside fun than with tequila shots? Of course not. Soak up the boozy signature cocktails with a juicy burger – always a solid bet with big 1/3 -lb. patties and hearty topping options like mushroom and Swiss, guacamole, or bleu cheese. Throw in some live music on the weekends, special Friday Family Movie Nights screenings, and a blue flavored ice (they're not just for kids), and Ski Shores Cafe will have you singing about your cheeseburgers and friends in the country, too.

Ski Shores Cafe

2905 Pearce, 512/394-7511
skishoresaustin.com
Mon.-Thu., 11am-9pm; Fri., 11am-11pm; Sat., 9am-11pm; Sun., 9am-9pm
More ICYMI columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More ICYMI
ICYMI: Wingzup Wingbar & Grill
ICYMI: Wingzup Wingbar & Grill
Everyone's favorite bar in Hancock Center offers more than award-winning chicken wings

Jessi Cape, June 29, 2018

ICYMI: Full English Serves Breakfast for the Queen's Subjects
ICYMI: Full English Serves Breakfast for the Queen's Subjects
Get thee some tea sandwiches

Melanie Haupt, May 11, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

cheeseburgers, Lake Austin, Blaze Foley

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hail Yasss!: 60 Years of Madonna
Elysium
Frederick the Younger, Honest Men at Stubb's
FUTURX
at The Vortex
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  