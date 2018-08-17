ICYMI: Ski Shores Cafe

I got an angel of a woman with big blue eyes

Friends in the country, old neckties

Big cheeseburgers and good french fries

Could go fishing but the fish draw flies

– Blaze Foley, "Big Cheeseburgers and Good French Fries"

Marion Fowler opened the original Ski Shores Waterfront Cafe in 1954 at the Green Shores area around Lake Austin. The no-frills restaurant – beloved among both locals and visitors to the nearby lake cabins – served up classics like hot dogs, hamburgers, and cold beer until the winter of 2009. Rick Engel, founder and CEO of business management consulting group Restaurant Freedom, was a longtime fan of the restaurant, so he put his industry expertise to use and reopened the neighborhood joint in the spring of 2010.

The revamped Ski Shores menu is American diner food with a Lake Austin twist. From quintessential country meals like fried catfish or chicken tender baskets with hush puppies, coleslaw, and fries to more modern takes on favorites like breakfast tacos, Greek salad, shrimp tacos, and Mexican martinis, they've got something for everyone. Is there a better way to double down on all that lakeside fun than with tequila shots? Of course not. Soak up the boozy signature cocktails with a juicy burger – always a solid bet with big 1/3 -lb. patties and hearty topping options like mushroom and Swiss, guacamole, or bleu cheese. Throw in some live music on the weekends, special Friday Family Movie Nights screenings, and a blue flavored ice (they're not just for kids), and Ski Shores Cafe will have you singing about your cheeseburgers and friends in the country, too.

