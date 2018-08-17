Food Events

Friday 17

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long (Aug. 16-Sept. 3) dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: CLAUDIA VITAL Chef Vital of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering conjures up an excellent meal informed by her journeys through nine states of Mexico, presenting five courses replete with mini barbacoa tacos, redfish tamales, arugula salad with shrimp, gazpacho Michoacano, grilled lamb chops, and – hell, we won't even mention the mind-boggling goodness of the dessert here. Fri., Aug. 17, 7pm. (2018) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.2dine4.com

Saturday 18

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long (Aug. 16-Sept. 3) dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

BEYONCÉ BRUNCH AT TRACE That's Beeeeeeeee-yoncé, yes, as this second annual brunchtastic nomfest happens on National Honeybee Day, with proceeds going to benefit SFC Bee Education. The eating will be as Trace-fine as you've always known, while you enjoy favorite Beyoncé beats (DJ Kid Slyce on turntables) along with specialty cocktails themed 'round the Queen herself. Because it's a bee cause! Sat., Aug. 18, 10:30am-3pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

BRUNCH AT SATELLITE You already know that those brothers who ran the Flipnotics Coffeespace on Barton Springs Road for so many years are the helmsmen of this excellent eatery on Slaughter, right? OK, you're cool. But did you know that Satellite's weekend brunch hours have changed? And that they've got that big-ass brunch going on Fridays, too? Uh huh – wipe that drool off your gob and check the website, breakfastlover. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satelliteatx.com

CRAFTSMAN: SHRIMP FRY WITH ALLEY CAT Here's an end-of-summer hullaballoo at Craftsman, with tasty shrimp fried to perfection – some with coleslaw and fries, some all swaddled up as shrimp tacos. And you know there's gonna be some fine drink specials to wash 'em all down with. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-5pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/524-1771. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 19

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long (Aug. 16-Sept. 3) dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 20

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long (Aug. 16-Sept. 3) dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Tuesday 21

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE FEAST: CRAZY RICH ASIANS Jon M. Chu's comedy – the first major studio film with an entirely Asian cast in more than 25 years – gets an Alamo-type celebration this night, the food on your plate inspired by the food on the screen, with chef Brad Sorenson dishing up the satay-style chicken and shrimp, the pork and ginger and lychee nuts and so on, to mouthwatering capacity; and mixologist Bill Norris concocting the relevant cocktails; and – oh, you know how they do their culinary thing, by now, right? Get your CRA feasting on at the Alamos at Slaughter Lane (Aug. 21), Mueller (Aug. 22), or Lakeline (Aug. 23). See website for details. Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane, 5701 W. Slaughter, 512/861-7060. $64.95. drafthouse.com/austin/theater/slaughter-lane

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long (Aug. 16-Sept. 3) dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

ITALIC: WINE TASTING SERIES That rustic Italian restaurant Downtown, a venue of excellent cuisine, now presents a series of monthly wine tastings featuring a variety of producers and makers. Stop on by to sip and savor, mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts, and snack on complimentary bites in their cafe. (Feel like sticking around for dinner? This review suggests that your palate would thank you profusely.) First up is a sampling of Italian wines from the David Mayfield Selections, refreshing tipples that pair well with backyard barbecue and grilling. Tue., Aug. 21, 4-6pm Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. www.italicaustin.com

Wednesday 22

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE FEAST: CRAZY RICH ASIANS Jon M. Chu's comedy – the first major studio film with an entirely Asian cast in more than 25 years – gets an Alamo-type celebration this night, the food on your plate inspired by the food on the screen, with chef Brad Sorenson dishing up the satay-style chicken and shrimp, the pork and ginger and lychee nuts and so on, to mouthwatering capacity; and mixologist Bill Norris concocting the relevant cocktails; and – oh, you know how they do their culinary thing, by now, right? Get your CRA feasting on at the Alamos at Slaughter Lane (Aug. 21), Mueller (Aug. 22), or Lakeline (Aug. 23). See website for details. Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane, 5701 W. Slaughter, 512/861-7060. $64.95. drafthouse.com/austin/theater/slaughter-lane

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long (Aug. 16-Sept. 3) dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

Thursday 23

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE FEAST: CRAZY RICH ASIANS Jon M. Chu's comedy – the first major studio film with an entirely Asian cast in more than 25 years – gets an Alamo-type celebration this night, the food on your plate inspired by the food on the screen, with chef Brad Sorenson dishing up the satay-style chicken and shrimp, the pork and ginger and lychee nuts and so on, to mouthwatering capacity; and mixologist Bill Norris concocting the relevant cocktails; and – oh, you know how they do their culinary thing, by now, right? Get your CRA feasting on at the Alamos at Slaughter Lane (Aug. 21), Mueller (Aug. 22), or Lakeline (Aug. 23). See website for details. Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane, 5701 W. Slaughter, 512/861-7060. $64.95. drafthouse.com/austin/theater/slaughter-lane

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long (Aug. 16-Sept. 3) dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 24

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS Say, citizen, what's annual and tasty AF and supports our local communities? For one thing, this two-week-long (Aug. 16-Sept. 3) dining extravaganza that features specially priced lunches, dinners, cocktails, and beers at restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area – with a portion of every meal donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. And when we say "restaurants and bars throughout the Austin area," we mean the likes of Barley Swine, Easy Tiger, Hillside Farmacy, Lucky Robot, L'oca d'oro, Austin Taco Project, the Driskill Grill, and so many more. See right here for details.

Hey, thanks, Tito's Handmade Vodka!

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WYATT MCSPADDEN: TEXAS BBQ Ain't a thing on the planet, when it's photographed by this McSpadden, that won't look even more awesome than it does outside of his expert lens. How lucky for citizens living in this land of nonpareil ribs-n-brisket that the acclaimed shutterbug enjoys documenting the best barbecue around – from small towns to downtown, as this new coffeetable book's subtitle says – and that he's presenting his latest volume at a BookPeople event curated by edible Austin and enhanced with refreshments from Black's BBQ and Saint Arnold's Brewery. Fri., Aug. 24, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com