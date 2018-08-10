Food Events

Friday 10

DOLCE BACIO GELATO: GRAND OPENING This is an Italian artisan gelato food truck, by all that's sweet and holy! And, yes, today's your official first chance to see what all the smooth and creamy hallelujah is about. Fri., Aug. 10, 3-11pm. Dolce Bacio Gelato, 1606 E. Sixth, 512/945-4542. www.dolcebaciogelato.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WISH YOU WERE QUEER: HOUSE BEER RELEASE Black Star Co-op has embraced the Pride spirit! All weekend long they'll be sampling and slinging their new Wish You Were Queer beer (pilsner malt base, refermented with fresh Texas peaches and passionfruit purée). $1 from each pint sold will be donated to Out Youth! Fri.-Sun., Aug. 10-12, 11am-11pm Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. www.blackstar.coop

Saturday 11

BATCH CRAFT BEER & KOLACHES: FIRST ANNIVERSARY Batch is having an all-day bash to celebrate one year of being in business. Get ready to kick it tasty with special beer tappings and the thriving venue's fine array of fresh kolaches, live music, ping-pong and bocce tournaments, a dunking booth, some live comedy, and more. Sat., Aug. 11, Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. Free. www.batchatx.com

BRUNCH AT SATELLITE You already know that those brothers who ran the Flipnotics Coffeespace on Barton Springs Road for so many years are the helmsmen of this excellent eatery on Slaughter, right? OK, you're cool. But did you know that Satellite's weekend brunch hours have changed? And that they've got that big-ass brunch going on Fridays, too? Uh huh – wipe that drool off your gob and check the website, breakfastlover. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satelliteatx.com

CRAFT PRIDE + JESTER KING = OCCULTA TERROIR This rockin' Rainey Street joint hosts a night of live music in which the acclaimed Jester King Brewery brings in seven unique ales with a variety of flavor profiles, providing an in-depth look at how terroir is expressed in a farmhouse beer. Sat., Aug. 11, 9pm-12mid Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. Free. www.craftprideaustin.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 12

DON'T BE A DRAG, JUST BE A QUEEN: OFFICIAL PRIDE DRAG BRUNCH Kimpton Off the Record is going all rainbows and unicorns for an Austin Pride themed brunch featuring host Ginger Minj and DJ Jen Dm of Hi Fashion. Nothing beats a glitter donut wall, pancake skewers, and performances by Kelly Kline, Ka’aliyah McKim Diamond, and Jorgeous after a long weekend of celebrating just how great it is to be queer! Proceeds go to the Trevor Project. Sun., Aug. 12, noon. Hotel Van Zandt. $50. www.hotelvanzandt.com

LIBATION BIBLE SCHOOL This here's an occasional Sunday afternoon educational drinking experience, an informative series hosted by cocktail maven (and Drink.Well owner) Jessica Sanders and a captivating roster of guest speakers. Not drunk history, but drink history: Learn about the tipple before you topple! With classes on rum and tiki drinks (Aug. 12), Drink Austin Weird (Aug. 26), American whiskey (Sept. 16), and agave-based spirits (Oct. 21). Note: Every class includes two cocktails and a guided spirits flight. Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. $25 per class. www.drinkwellaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

OUR BLACK BRUNCH ABP wants to close out Pride weekend with good food and good friends for the QTPOC community and allies. Eating is not required, and post-migas the crew will head to Sixth Street for a Sunday Funday. Sun., Aug. 12, 1-3pm. Gloria's Restaurant Downtown, 300 W. Sixth, 512/236-1795. www.gloriascuisine.com

Monday 13

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SFC'S SPICE IT UP: MEXICAN SALSAS Join chef Raymundo Rios in Sustainable Food Center’s Happy Kitchen to learn how to make authentic Mexican salsas with the summer's best fruits and vegetables. In just two hours you'll grok cooked and raw salsas, how to identify different types of chili peppers, and how to choose the right ones for the heat and flavor you prefer. And, you know what? This class is a perfect preface to The Austin Chronicle's Hot Sauce Festival. Mon., Aug. 13, 6:30-8:30pm Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $40. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Tuesday 14

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Thursday 16

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Friday 17

