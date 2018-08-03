Food Events

Friday 3

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 4

BRUNCH AT SATELLITE You already know that those brothers who ran the Flipnotics Coffeespace on Barton Springs Road for so many years are the helmsmen of this excellent eatery on Slaughter, right? OK, you're cool. But did you know that Satellite's weekend brunch hours have changed? And that they've got that big-ass brunch going on Fridays, too? Uh huh – wipe that drool off your gob and check the website, breakfastlover. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satelliteatx.com

CELIS BREWERY: SATURDAY SHRIMP MAYHEM Those canny beermongers at Celis have teamed up with the Hoodoo Crawfish folks to present this afternoon shrimp boil, wherein your ticket nets you a half-pound plate of shrimp (and sides of sausage, corn, and potato) – plus a beer or two soft drinks – in a joyous foodie scene of live music and a craft market. Sat., Aug. 4, 1-7pm Celis Brewery, 10001 Metric, 512/524-2377. $20. www.celisbeers.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

WHITE LINEN NIGHT IN THE SECOND STREET DISTRICT Here, some rake might say, is why Downtown exists in the first place: a fancy soirée that benefits the Austin Food & Wine Alliance, replete with so many sumptuous snacks and wine pairings from the area's finest restaurants – Trace! Cru! Wu Chow! Le Politique! La Condesa! y más – and a tempting array of shopportunities along the bustling mercantile avenues, and the joy of dancing the glittery night away to the tunes of Austin's queen of soul, Tameca Jones. Hell, we haven't even mentioned the posh afterparty, have we? See website for details. Sat., Aug. 4, 6-9pm $55-85. www.2ndstreetdistrict.com

Sunday 5

CHEZ ZEE: AUSTIN JAZZ SOCIETY Epicurean suggestion: Follow your tasty Sunday brunch at Chez Zee with this afternoon concert from the Gianni Bianchini Quartet, right there in the gallery. Sun., Aug. 5, 3-5pm Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones, 512/454-2666. $10-20. www.austinjazzsociety.org

EASY TIGER + ODELL BREWING = TIGER WHISPER PALE ALE That's right, these two Austin powerhouses of flavor have joined forces – for the third year in a row – to create a limited-edition, single-hopped (centennial) pale ale with an adjunct of ginger. (An adjunct, they say!) And this here's the official release party, with a few other tasty Odell whistle-wetters on hand. Plus, swag. Sun., Aug. 5, 5pm. (2018) Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 6

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EQUALITY TEXAS FUNDRAISER WITH NEW WATERLOO Love good food and good people? Then gather yer crew for a fancy Monday dinner at this month's New Waterloo restaurant – 10% of dinner sales gets donated to EQTX. Fighting the good fight never tasted so good. Mon., Aug. 6, 5-10pm. Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St., 512/580-7651. www.equalitytexas.org

Tuesday 7

LE POLITIQUE + FAVOR = FREE MACARONS Heads up, citizens, and mouths open! That fine French eatery will be adding two free macarons to every order delivered by Favor this Tuesday and Wednesday. Tue.-Wed., Aug. 7-8, 11am-7pm Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St., 512/580-7651. www.lepolitiqueaustin.com

TRAILER FOOD TUESDAY Sample an array of new trailers every month while enjoying live music, craft beer, and a beautiful view of the city – right there on the lawn of the Long Center. Tue., Aug. 7, 5-9pm Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. www.thelongcenter.org

Wednesday 8

LE POLITIQUE + FAVOR = FREE MACARONS Heads up, citizens, and mouths open! That fine French eatery will be adding two free macarons to every order delivered by Favor this Tuesday and Wednesday. Tue.-Wed., Aug. 7-8, 11am-7pm Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St., 512/580-7651. www.lepolitiqueaustin.com

Thursday 9

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 10

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WISH YOU WERE QUEER: HOUSE BEER RELEASE Black Star Co-op has embraced the Pride spirit! All weekend long they'll be sampling and slinging their new Wish You Were Queer beer (pilsner malt base, re-fermented with fresh Texas peaches and passionfruit puree). $1 from each pint sold will be donated to Out Youth! Fri.-Sun., Aug. 10-12, 11am-11pm Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. www.blackstar.coop