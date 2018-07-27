Food Events

Friday 27

CANNON + BELLE: CELIS BREWERY COLLABORATION In which chef Yesica Arredondo crafts a four-course dinner to accompany a quartet of Celis' best palate-pleasers, offering pickled shrimp with green curry mayo, pecan-crusted leg of duck with sweetbread and corn pudding, beer-battered cod, and beignets with oatmeal stout ice cream. Bonus: A Celis rep will be there to talk craft beer while you dine. Fri., July 27, 6:30pm. (2018) Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $48.

ICE CREAM COCKTAILS FOR SCOTCH WHISKEY DAY The folks at Cow Tipping Creamery, lately enthralled by the brand that is Monkey Shoulder Whiskey, are enhancing this day's celebration of fermented and distilled grains by concocting a series of tasty ice-cream shakes for your chilled delectation. Mind you, you'll have to get the whiskey elsewhere, to complete the sweet-and-boozy recipes; but maybe that's why it's always good to have a bottle of Monkey Shoulder in your cabinet, eh? Fri., July 27, noon-10pm 4715 S. Lamar. www.cowtippingcreamery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TINY PIES: SUMMER PIE SOCIALS We love pies, of course, but we rarely discover anything new under the sun (or out of the oven) in pieworld. That's no longer the case, as Tiny Pies has partnered with local breweries and distilleries and chocolatiers and more, to debut a new pie each Thursday during this Social Pie series of theirs – unveiling a new flavor at 7pm, passing out samples of the pie, and selling the scrumptious things in their South Lamar shop through Wednesday. And now here's the last of this summer's series: vegan berry pie, a collaboration with Lick Honest Ice Creams, on July 26. Tiny Pies, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/916-0184. www.tinypies.com

Saturday 28

BRUNCH AT SATELLITE You already know that those brothers who ran the Flipnotics Coffeespace on Barton Springs Road for so many years are the helmsmen of this excellent eatery on Slaughter, right? OK, you're cool. But did you know that Satellite's weekend brunch hours have changed? And that they've got that big-ass brunch going on Fridays, too? Uh huh – wipe that drool off your gob and check the website, breakfastlover. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satelliteatx.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LALA'S LITTLE NUGGET: CHRISTMAS IN JULY It certainly looks like Christmas year-round at this longtime Austin gem of a gin mill, but this Saturday they're celebrating as if it's truly December 25th – with a "summer elf" costume contest and Boozy Eggnog and other drink specials. Tell that Yukon Cornelius we said howdy, mmmkay? Sat., July 28, 11am-2am Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. www.fb.com/lalaslittlenugget

Sunday 29

LIBATION BIBLE SCHOOL This here's an occasional Sunday afternoon educational drinking experience, an informative series hosted by cocktail maven (and Drink.Well owner) Jessica Sanders and a captivating roster of guest speakers. Not drunk history, but drink history: Learn about the tipple before you topple! With classes on gin/vodka martinis (July 29), rum and tiki drinks (Aug. 12), Drink Austin Weird (Aug. 26), American whiskey (Sept. 16), and agave-based spirits (Oct. 21). Note: Every class includes two cocktails and a guided spirits flight. Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. $25 per class. www.drinkwellaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

ODDWOOD ALES: FIRST BOTTLE RELEASE PARTY What can you get for $25 in this town? How's this sound, from that brand-new Oddwood Ales brewery: A custom Oddwood glass, three pours from the beers on tap, your own bottle of their new Saison, buffet-style appetizers, and pizza from their in-house kitchen – with dessert provided by Batch, and live music? Talk about bang for your drinkin' buck, right? And it's all happening at their new neighborhood hangout, just east of Airport Boulevard on Manor, in their 2,500 square-foot taproom. Sun., July 29, 1-5pm Oddwood Ales, 3108 Manor Rd. $25. www.oddwoodales.com

Monday 30

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

MERRY MONDAY AT LALA’S LITTLE NUGGET Have yourself a merry little summer at Lala's with Monday happy hour featuring half-price nachos and $4 beer specials. Mondays, 4pm Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. Free. www.lalasaustintexas.com

WINE & DINE: ACHESON AND FINK It's unlikely that anything in this town could be more, oh, what's the word? Delicious? Glamorous? Exquisite? All of that, we reckon, as Emmer & Rye's chef Kevin Fink collaborates up a wine-paired five-courser with guest chef Hugh Acheson (of Atlanta's The National) for your gustatory pleasure – and that's after the evening begins with cocktails, and before the maestros send you on your way home with a cookbook and a surprise gift. Note: These two guys and the Iocally sourced wonders they work in a kitchen … if there's ever a time when "pricey" is simultaneously a downright bargain, this is it. Mon., July 30, 6:30pm. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $250. www.emmerandrye.com

Tuesday 31

GUILD HAPPY HOUR: EXTENDED MENU So, serving up exquisite sea-centric fare for dinner isn't enough for Chef Sterling Ridings, now he's got to increase the goodness of Guild's happy hour with lavender-brined fried chicken, a vegan summer "ceviche," clam beignets, and other specials? The answer – we say, happily licking our chops and taking another sip of their new Kentucky Mule cocktail – the answer is, "Yes, he does." Clam beignets? Happiest hour. Guild, 3800 N. Lamar. www.guildaustin.com

Wednesday 1

Thursday 2

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

PAY IT FORWARD WITH DANIEL CURTIS This eighth annual event is a fundraiser for spinal cord injury and features more than 20 of the city’s most celebrated restaurants. The Carillon, Uchiko, Barley Swine, Odd Duck, Juniper, Salt Traders, Jack Allen’s Kitchen, Olive & June, Parkside, TRIO, District Kitchen, oh, we'll stop now – but of course there's more. And an open bar stocked by Treaty Oak Distilling, Patrón Spirits, Dulce Vida Tequila, American Born Whiskey, The Tipsy Texan, Austin Eastciders, and so on in a delicious tippling fashion. And live music from the Nightowls. Thu., Aug. 2, 6-10pm AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University Dr., 512/404-1900. $75-150. www.pifdaniel.com

Friday 3

