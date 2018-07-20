Food Events

Friday 20

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 21

BRUNCH AT SATELLITE You already know that those brothers who ran the Flipnotics Coffeespace on Barton Springs Road for so many years are the helmsmen of this excellent eatery on Slaughter, right? OK, you're cool. But did you know that Satellite's weekend brunch hours have changed? And that they've got that big-ass brunch going on Fridays, too? Uh huh – wipe that drool off your gob and check the website, breakfastlover. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satelliteatx.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 22

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 23

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

INTERO: GUEST CHEF COLLABORATION DINNER In which a five-course (!) menu is conjured by Intero's Ian Thurwachter and guest collaborator Gabe Erales of Dai Due Taquería, with dessert under the confectionary jurisdiction of Krystal Craig. Also, optional wine pairings. (You already know that Zagat's tagged Thurwachter as a 30 Under 30 chef, right? And that Erales was recently crowned "prince of pork" in the Cochon555 culinary competition?) This is sure to be a meal irresistible to all but vegetarians. Mon., July 23, 6 & 8:30pm Intero, 2612 E. Cesar Chavez. $55-75. www.interorestaurant.com

MERRY MONDAY AT LALA’S LITTLE NUGGET Have yourself a merry little summer at Lala's with Monday happy hour featuring half-price nachos and $4 beer specials. Mondays, 4pm Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. Free. www.lalasaustintexas.com

Tuesday 24

GUILD HAPPY HOUR: EXTENDED MENU So, serving up exquisite sea-centric fare for dinner isn't enough for Chef Sterling Ridings, now he's got to increase the goodness of Guild's happy hour with lavender-brined fried chicken, a vegan summer "ceviche," clam beignets, and other specials? The answer – we say, happily licking our chops and taking another sip of their new Kentucky Mule cocktail – the answer is, "Yes, he does." Clam beignets? Happiest hour. Guild, 3800 N. Lamar. www.guildaustin.com

Wednesday 25

LEROY & LEWIS: HEAT WEEK Those barbecue badasses at LeRoy & Lewis are fixin' to unleash their second annual Heat Week menu right about now, with daily extra-spicy specials that (if you can finish the whole thing) will get you a $75 gift card and custom swag. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pie! Five-Alarm Chili! Barbacado en Fuego! Holy Schnikes Sausage! Tingling Sichuan Beef Rib! Jungle Curry Pork Belly Burnt Ends! Also – because these tasty noms burrrrrrrrrn, baby – there's free ice cream and popsicles. Wed.-Sun., July 25-29, 11am-9pm LeRoy & Lewis, 121 Pickle Rd., 512/945-9882. www.leroyandlewis.com

Thursday 26

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

TINY PIES: SUMMER PIE SOCIALS We love pies, of course, but we rarely discover anything new under the sun (or out of the oven) in pieworld. That's no longer the case, as Tiny Pies has partnered with local breweries and distilleries and chocolatiers and more, to debut a new pie each Thursday during this Social Pie series of theirs – unveiling a new flavor at 7pm, passing out samples of the pie, and selling the scrumptious things in their South Lamar shop through Wednesday. Look: double espresso chocolate pie, July 19; and, finally, vegan berry pie, on July 26. Thursdays through July 26 Tiny Pies, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/916-0184. www.tinypies.com

Friday 27

CANNON + BELLE: CELIS BREWERY COLLABORATION In which chef Yesica Arredondo crafts a four-course dinner to accompany a quartet of Celis' best palate-pleasers, offering pickled shrimp with green curry mayo, pecan-crusted leg of duck with sweetbread and corn pudding, beer-battered cod, and beignets with oatmeal stout ice cream. Bonus: A Celis rep will be there to talk craft beer while you dine. Fri., July 27, 6:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $48.

ICE CREAM COCKTAILS FOR SCOTCH WHISKEY DAY The folks at Cow Tipping Creamery, lately enthralled by the brand that is Monkey Shoulder Whiskey, are enhancing this day's celebration of fermented and distilled grains by concocting a series of tasty ice-cream shakes for your chilled delectation. Mind you, you'll have to get the whiskey elsewhere, to complete the sweet-and-boozy recipes; but maybe that's why it's always good to have a bottle of Monkey Shoulder in your cabinet, eh? Fri., July 27, noon-10pm 4715 S. Lamar. www.cowtippingcreamery.com

