Food Events

Friday 6

COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF: FIRST RESPONDERS DAY The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf Texas is honoring brave firefighters and police officers of Austin at this event, where all first responders will receive a free bag of “Heroes at Heart” coffee or tea and personalized messages from the community. Also, guests will enjoy free cold brew and ice tea, games and raffle prizes, and there'll be a firetruck display on site. Fri., July 6, 10am-2pm. 13376 Hwy 183 N. #800. www.coffeebean.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 7

BRUNCH AT SATELLITE You already know that those brothers who ran the Flipnotics Coffeespace on Barton Springs Road for so many years are the helmsmen of this excellent eatery on Slaughter, right? OK, you're cool. But did you know that Satellite's weekend brunch hours have changed? And that they've got that big-ass brunch going on Fridays, too? Uh huh – wipe that drool off your gob and check the website, breakfastlover. Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satelliteatx.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 8

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 9

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MERRY MONDAY AT LALA’S LITTLE NUGGET Have yourself a merry little summer at Lala's with Monday happy hour featuring half-price nachos and $4 beer specials. Mondays, 4pm Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. Free. www.lalasaustintexas.com

Tuesday 10

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Wednesday 11

CELIS ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY The Celis folks have been back in the brewing business for a year now, and they're partying to celebrate, and you, citizen, are invited to join the fun – with six limited-edition beers on tap, and gift bags with T-shirts and glassware, and (this is Austin, after all) live music starting at 6pm. Wed., July 11, 3-10pm Celis Brewery, 10001 Metric, 512/524-2377. www.celisbeers.com

Thursday 12

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

THE AUSTIN BLIND CAFE EXPERIENCE At this unique event – a touring national phenomenon – you’ll be challenged to socially engage as you literally break bread for a fine vegetarian meal at large tables, participate in a social impact discussion with legally blind staff, and experience an intimate music concert – and all of this, for almost two hours, in 100% darkness. July 12-13. Thu.-Fri., 5:30 & 8:30pm American Legion Hall, 2201 Veterans Dr., 512/472-3344. $95 and up. www.theblindcafe.com

TINY PIES: SUMMER PIE SOCIALS We love pies, of course, but we rarely discover anything new under the sun (or out of the oven) in pieworld. That's no longer the case, as Tiny Pies has partnered with local breweries and distilleries and chocolatiers and more, to debut a new pie each Thursday during this Social Pie series of theirs – unveiling a new flavor at 7pm, passing out samples of the pie, and selling the scrumptious things in their South Lamar shop through Wednesday. Look: bourbon butterscotch apple pie, July 5; Violet Crown blackberry pie, July 12; double espresso chocolate pie, July 19; and, finally, vegan berry pie, on July 26. Thursdays through July 26 Tiny Pies, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/916-0184. www.tinypies.com

Friday 13

FIVE-8 BREW TOUR Join the Austin Chronicle and fellow craft beer lovers in tasting the Five-8 this summer! This self-guided tour offers one complimentary pour at each of the eight locations – 4th Tap! Adelbert's! Austin Beerworks! Austin Homebrew Supply! Celis! Circle Brewing! Fairweather Cider! Oskar Blues! – and a tour bandanna with purchase of a brew-pass. Spend a July weekend visiting them all, citizen, because your thirst deserves to be slaked in style. July 13-15 $25.

SUPPER FRIENDS: CHEF WILLIAM NIKKEL The Austin-based and rising culinary star returns to Swoop House with a terrific two-nights-only menu, featuring watermelon gazpacho, truffle-fry poutine, pork spare ribs, and – go ahead, see the Supper Friends website to glimpse the hors d'oeuvres and dessert. July 13-14. Fri.-Sat., 7pm Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $65. www.supperfriends.com

