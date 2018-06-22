Food Events

Friday 22

FAREGROUND'S SUMMER BACKYARD COOKOUT When this heavenly food court decides to benefit Austin's Emancipet, they do it up right – with grill specials available for the first 150 guests – the first 50 guests receiving a free hot dog and sides, and the subsequent 100 plates available for $5 each. And when the featured sides are from Dai Due Taquería, Easy Tiger, Contigo, Antonelli’s Cheese Shop, Ni-Komé, and Henbit, well, you know this ain't no run-of-the-mill shindig. Bonus: The bar's at happy hour prices all afternoon and all night long. Fri., June 22, 3-10pm Fareground, 111 Congress. www.faregroundaustin.com

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 23

AUSTIN ICE CREAM FESTIVAL This 12th annual, H-E-B-sponsored event is divided into two parts, the first for the whole family, the second specifically for grownups. Because the day part boasts a pleasing plethora of frozen treats (from Amy's Ice Creams, and Thai Fresh, and Swoon, and Bahama Freeze, and Casey's New Orleans Snowballs, and so many others) and fun activities for all ages; and the night part, After Dark, brings to the array of chilled concoctions a heady infusion of booze amid a highly danceable live music vibe. Hot town, summer in the city? This ice cream heaven sure looks pretty. Sat., June 23. Daytime Fest: 10am-3pm. After Dark: 6-10pm Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. $15-50. www.austinicecreamfestival.com

CELIS BREWERY CRAWFISH JAMBOREE In which the Celis folks get that HooDoo Crawfish team to bring their brilliant boiling game to the taproom for one day only – and a ticket nets you a plate of mudbugs and sides, plus one pint of a Celis core beer. Bonus: live music from the Pine Coats! Sat., June 23, 2-10pm Celis Brewery, 10001 Metric, 512/524-2377. $25. www.celisbeers.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LITTLE WOODROW’S: CATCH A BUZZ In case you hadn't yet caught the buzz, this is the popular joint's second annual fish fry. So, hell yes, get you some tasty aquatic noms, have a go at the watermelon eatin' contest, maybe help build their Native Texan beer-can flag while live music supercharges the whole deep-fried night away. Sat., June 23, 4pm. Little Woodrow's, 12601 Tech Ridge. www.littlewoodrows.com

SOUR SOLSTICE CELEBRATION Celebrate the summer solstice (albeit two days after the official date) with more than 20 unique sour beers from breweries all over Texas – and live music from noon 'til midnight. Bonus: Via 313 is baking special pizza for this party. Sat., June 23, noon-2am Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. www.craftprideaustin.com

STILL AUSTIN: TEXAS RYE GIN RELEASE PARTY Those whiskey wizards at Still Austin have junipered up a fine batch of gin, and this here's the debut party – right in their HQ at the Yard, with DJs in the afternoon, and live music from Mayeux & Broussard at night, and all sorts of treats in addition to their most excellent tipple. Sat., June 23, noon-11pm Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stillaustin.com

Sunday 24

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 25

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MERRY MONDAY AT LALA’S LITTLE NUGGET Have yourself a merry little summer at Lala's with Monday happy hour featuring half-price nachos and $4 beer specials. Mondays, 4pm Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. Free. www.lalasaustintexas.com

Tuesday 26

FOOD TRAILER TUESDAY Sample an array of new trailers every month while enjoying live music, craft beer, and a beautiful view of the city – right there on the lawn of the Long Center. Tue., June 26, 5-9pm Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. www.thelongcenter.org

Wednesday 27

Thursday 28

AFWA CELEBRITY CHEF WINE & DINE Local foodies have the opportunity to be wined and dined by some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed chefs as the Austin Food & Wine Alliance returns with a new season of curated dinners sponsored by Whole Foods Market. This year's superlative series begins with Chef Matt Jennings of Boston’s Townsman in collaboration with Olamaie's Chef Michael Fojtasek. Thu., June 28, 6:30pm. Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $225. www.austinfoodwinealliance.org

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Friday 29

