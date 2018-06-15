Food

Sam’s Bar-B-Que Is Open, for Now

E. 12th Street barbecue spot needs support to stay open

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., June 15, 2018


Photo by John Anderson

Despite concerns from longtime patrons, Sam's Bar-B-Que on E. 12th remains open for business. The news comes as a relief to many because this iconic spot has been serving the Eastside, and the rest of Austin, homestyle barbecue for more than six decades.

Still, current owner Brian Mays, who inherited the restaurant from his father, Dan, warned the Chronicle this week that while he is committed to keeping Sam's Bar-B-Que open, he's also fielding increasingly rich offers on the highly coveted 12th Street lot. In fact, Mays explains that developers recently offered him $3 million so they could demolish it and put an apartment building topped with condos on the site.

The outside wall of the small white building features a painted bust of Martin Luther King Jr.; the inside houses the brick pit, seasoned for decades, where they slow-smoke meats from beef to mutton. Sam Campbell opened his eponymous restaurant in 1957, and when he died in 1976, the Mays family took over, maintaining the focus on good food and good community ever since.

It's that very sense of community that keeps the doors of Sam's Bar-B-Que open. Mays says a major reason he turns down the offers is because people in the neighborhood plead with him to stay open. Sam's is a stalwart in a rapidly changing area where many beloved black-owned businesses have already closed. But with developers from Dallas to California regularly calling Mays, it's not much of a stretch to imagine another offer coming along in the near future. And next time, it might simply be one that's too good to pass up.

"I just turned down $3 million for the community," Mays said. "I told them, 'I don't mind staying, but I turned down $3 million. I need support now.' I'm going to be here, but y'all have got to support me now."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Nina Hernandez
A New Era for the Travis County Democratic Party
A New Era for the Travis County Democratic Party
After years of infighting and a tumultuous election in March, the TCDP must now proceed as one

June 15, 2018

Council: City Cyclone
Council: City Cyclone
Council’s wild week, if they can get through it

June 15, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Brian Mays, Sam's Bar-B-Que, barbecue

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Terror Fest
The Lost Well
Davis Gallery: Of Warp and Weft at Davis Gallery
Skate Kitchen
at Volcom Garden
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  