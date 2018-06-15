Food Events

Friday 15

BRENTWOOD SOCIAL HOUSE + AUSTIN BEERWORKS Hey-o, here's a fine evening of beer tasting, featuring wonderful brews from Austin Beerworks – while supplies last – and happy hour prices all night long. Fri., June 15, 5-8pm Brentwood Social House, 1601 W. Koenig, 512/362-8656. Free, but RSVP. www.brentwoodsocial.com

FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE: FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND Let's keep on with the gender-stereotyping while we still can and perpetuate the idea that dads, why, they're gonna want them a big ol' chunk of butchered cow flesh sizzling on a hot platter for proper manly nomming, right? Still, though, some of us will want exactly that; and Fleming's is answering our beefy prayers, with a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk anchoring the chef's three-course special. Bonus: Bourbon! Also, filet mignon's not just for dinner, you know, and this joint's Father's Day brunch on Sunday will steak-and-eggs your favorite padre up right. June 15-17 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. www.flemingssteakhouse.com

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 16

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE: FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND Let's keep on with the gender-stereotyping while we still can and perpetuate the idea that dads, why, they're gonna want them a big ol' chunk of butchered cow flesh sizzling on a hot platter for proper manly nomming, right? Still, though, some of us will want exactly that; and Fleming's is answering our beefy prayers, with a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk anchoring the chef's three-course special. Bonus: Bourbon! Also, filet mignon's not just for dinner, you know, and this joint's Father's Day brunch on Sunday will steak-and-eggs your favorite padre up right. June 15-17 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. www.flemingssteakhouse.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

TASTE OF NORTH AUSTIN Here's a lovely day of delectable tastes, beverage sampling, live music, children’s entertainment, and more among all those tony shops and galleries. Tell you what: We checked this out last year, this Domain gig, and the food selections were superb, like a path of gustatory glory through the bling-encrusted heart of consumers' paradise. Sat., June 16, 11am-4pm. The Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, 512/873-8099. $20-35. www.thedomainaustin.com

Sunday 17

CANNON + BELLE: FATHER'S DAY The recently updated brunch menu includes – just for this special day – the Beer-Cheese Burger, served on a pretzel bun and topped with beer cheese, brisket bacon, pickled jalapeños, and crispy onions. And, at dinner, the spicy goodness of Chef Yesi's Waterloo Steak. Sun., June 17 Cannon + Belle Tex Fresh Fare, 500 E 4th, 512/493-4900. www.cannonandbelle.com

FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE: FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND Let's keep on with the gender-stereotyping while we still can and perpetuate the idea that dads, why, they're gonna want them a big ol' chunk of butchered cow flesh sizzling on a hot platter for proper manly nomming, right? Still, though, some of us will want exactly that; and Fleming's is answering our beefy prayers, with a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk anchoring the chef's three-course special. Bonus: Bourbon! Also, filet mignon's not just for dinner, you know, and this joint's Father's Day brunch on Sunday will steak-and-eggs your favorite padre up right. June 15-17 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. www.flemingssteakhouse.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

IL BRUTTO: FATHER'S DAY This acclaimed Italian restaurant in East Austin is celebrating Father's Day with a special four-cheese pizza … and a complimentary amaro flight for all papas (available during brunch and dinner service). Yes, it's dad's choice of three one-ounce pours from Il Brutto's roster of dozens of varieties. That's a triple win right there, bub. Sun., June 17, 11am-3pm; 5-10pm Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. www.ilbruttoaustin.com

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 18

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

MERRY MONDAY AT LALA’S LITTLE NUGGET Have yourself a merry little summer at Lala's with Monday happy hour featuring half-price nachos and $4 beer specials. Mondays, 4pm Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. Free. www.lalasaustintexas.com

Tuesday 19

DIVA-LICIOUS JUNETEENTH LUNCHEON Chef and author Angela Shelf Medearis – the Kitchen Diva – hosts the latest in the Carver Museum's "Eat Your Way Through History" series, with an African, Caribbean, and Texan menu featuring Caribbean "Throwdown" jerk chicken, Zimbabwean rice salad, marinated field peas and fresh sweet corn, apple-cider coleslaw, apple streusel with vanilla cream, and more. And, at 1:30pm, Medearis presents "The History of Juneteenth and What We Ate to Celebrate." Tue., June 19, 11am-1:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. $15. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

Wednesday 20

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus this "little brother of the upscale, sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" is hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935. https://cover-2.com/

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

Thursday 21

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 22

JACOBY'S BURGER FOR BURGER CAMPAIGN You know we love this place, right? Now we can't help but love it a little more, because, for every burger sold during June, the Jacoby’s team will donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Now that's some tasty community spirit! Through June 30 Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com