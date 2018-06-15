Battle of the Briskets: Division Champions
Fri., June 15, 2018
Barbecue lovers have spoken, and we have tallied their votes to determine the five Division Champions from our inaugural Battle of the Briskets.
Group 1 ("Jonathan"): PoK-e-Jo's Smokehouse
Group 2 ("Danny"): Franklin Barbecue
Group 3 ("Donnie"): la Barbecue
Group 4 ("Jordan"): Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
Group 5 ("Joey"): Cooper's Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que
In next week’s issue we’ll award the overall champion with the coveted Best Brisket in Austin title. Round two of voting runs June 14 through June 19 at austinchronicle.com/brisketbattle. Cast your vote now!