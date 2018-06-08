Food Events

Friday 8

NEGRONI CREAMSICLE Yeah, this title caught our eyes, too – and we can't wait to get further acquainted with it by the mouthful. Listen: District's acclaimed Chef Dennis Van is crafting these delights with barrel-aged Campari, blood orange & grapefruit gelée, and vanilla bean panna cotta. This fine boozy action celebrates Campari's Negroni Week and benefits Lambda Legal. Through June 10 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 9

CAFE BLUE: CRAWFISH BOIL Here's a sweet afternoon featuring all the tastiest mudbugs-and-fixins you can eat, and door prizes, and live music from the Blues Specialists. Laissez les bons temps rouler! Sat., June 9, 2-6pm Cafe Blue, 340 E. Second, 512/428-5796. $20. www.cafebluetx.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NEGRONI CREAMSICLE Yeah, this title caught our eyes, too – and we can't wait to get further acquainted with it by the mouthful. Listen: District's acclaimed Chef Dennis Van is crafting these delights with barrel-aged Campari, blood orange & grapefruit gelée, and vanilla bean panna cotta. This fine boozy action celebrates Campari's Negroni Week and benefits Lambda Legal. Through June 10 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

Sunday 10

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NEGRONI CREAMSICLE Yeah, this title caught our eyes, too – and we can't wait to get further acquainted with it by the mouthful. Listen: District's acclaimed Chef Dennis Van is crafting these delights with barrel-aged Campari, blood orange & grapefruit gelée, and vanilla bean panna cotta. This fine boozy action celebrates Campari's Negroni Week and benefits Lambda Legal. Through June 10 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

THE BREWER'S TABLE: GRAND OPENING The Brewer’s Table hosts its official grand opening with a celebration of the release of Head Brewer Drew Durish’s beers, which have been fermenting in wood foeders for six weeks and are now ready to slake your deepest craft-craving thirst. And those fine brews will accompany a meat-and-three serving that features Red Wattle Hog cooked over the hearth, served with summer garden succotash, potato salad with beer mustard, blue emmer tabbouleh with smoked tomatoes, barbecued baked beans, and peas. And tomato and summer melon salad with blistered sweet peppers, heirloom blue cornbread with mesquite butter. And grilled banana pudding with malt and pretzel shortbread. Holy Brillat-Savarin, citizen! After that, we don't even need to mention the free koozie, right? Sun., June 10, 11am-4pm The Brewer's Table, 4715 E. Fifth, 512/520-8199. $25. www.thebrewerstable.com

Monday 11

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 12

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Wednesday 13

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus this "little brother of the upscale, sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" is hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935. https://cover-2.com/

Thursday 14

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

NATIONAL BOURBON DAY PARTY Hoist a glass to the power of fermented corn, citizen, and get yourself a four-fold flight of bourbons at Easy Tiger this night. And you know there'll be some sweet Buffalo Trace swag waiting for you, too. Thu., June 14, 5-9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. $30. www.easytigeraustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 15

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com