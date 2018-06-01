Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 1

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 2

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 3

CONTIGO: COW TONGUE-EATING CONTEST That competitive cow-tongue action is only one part of this night's celebration of Contigo's seventh anniversary – but it's the part where you can win a free burger a day for a year. And the winner of the evening's stein-hoisting contest gets a free beer each day for a year. Oh, and there's a cornhole competition with big-money prizes. (Note: Click here to sign up for the contests.) And these hijinks are in addition to a special party menu and live music on the patio. Oh, Contigo – it's your birthday, but you're giving us all the gifts! Sun., June 3, 5-9pm Contigo, 2027 Anchor, 512/614-2260. www.contigotexas.com/austin

EASY TIGER: ROSÉ DAY Join your bread-happy friends for a flight of rosés in the garden, plus a meet-and-greet with winemaker Rae Wilson from Dandy, a flower bar with local florist Davy Gray, screenprinting by Fine Southern Gentlemen, special menu pairings, and more. Sun., June 3, noon. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

EBERLY'S ROSÉ SOIRÉE This second annual event is taking over Eberly's entire venue, with more than 50 rosés from around the world, special cocktails, frosé, light bites, a photo booth, DJ entertainment, and more. Bonus: Brunch Vendor Market on their new rooftop space. Sun.,June 3, noon-6pm Eberly, 615 S Lamar, 512/916-9000. $50. www.eberlyaustin.com

EMMER & RYE: GIVE BEES A CHANCE Could be you enjoy the excellent cuisine of Emmer & Rye as much as we do. Could be you're also fond of bees? Then you'll be glad to know that Chef Kevin Fink and the E&R team are cooking up a special dinner that'll wow your palate and support the Honey Bee Grant Program, which provides educational beehives to schools and nonprofits. Sun., June 3, 6:30pm. Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $150. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SA-TÉN: SLOW POUR SUNDAY It's a lovely afternoon on the shaded patio at Canopy, right in front of Sa-Tén, featuring live music and a pour-over from a different coffee roaster each month. Today's coffee will be iced Xejuyu, sourced from Guatemala by roaster Oak Cliff. Sun., June 3, noon-4pm Sa-Tén Coffee, 916 Springdale, Bldg. 3, #101, in Canopy, 512/524-1544. www.sa-ten.com

Monday 4

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

NEGRONI CREAMSICLE Yeah, this title caught our eyes, too – and we can't wait to get further acquainted with it by the mouthful. Listen: District's acclaimed Chef Dennis Van is crafting these delights with barrel-aged Campari, blood orange & grapefruit gelée, and vanilla bean panna cotta. This fine boozy action celebrates Campari's Negroni Week and benefits Lambda Legal. June 4-10 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

Tuesday 5

NEGRONI CREAMSICLE Yeah, this title caught our eyes, too – and we can't wait to get further acquainted with it by the mouthful. Listen: District's acclaimed Chef Dennis Van is crafting these delights with barrel-aged Campari, blood orange & grapefruit gelée, and vanilla bean panna cotta. This fine boozy action celebrates Campari's Negroni Week and benefits Lambda Legal. June 4-10 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

SINK OR SWIM WATERPARK PARTY OK, so In the Weeds and Epicure Creative have joined forces with those lakeside experts at Volente to create a service industry-focused summer event, with a foam pool party, a giant Slip'N Slide, waterpark rides, and DJ sets, right there alongside Lake Travis. This party's also open to the general public, yes; but if you work in the foodservice industry, you'll get all manner of special deals and perks – because KC Hensley knows what's up with the sidework and the condiment trays, see? Tue., June 5, 4-9pm Volente Beach Waterpark, 16107 Wharf Cove (FM 2769), Volente, 512/258-5110. $10-300. www.volentebeach.com

Wednesday 6

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus this "little brother of the upscale, sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" is hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935.

NEGRONI CREAMSICLE Yeah, this title caught our eyes, too – and we can't wait to get further acquainted with it by the mouthful. Listen: District's acclaimed Chef Dennis Van is crafting these delights with barrel-aged Campari, blood orange & grapefruit gelée, and vanilla bean panna cotta. This fine boozy action celebrates Campari's Negroni Week and benefits Lambda Legal. June 4-10 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

Thursday 7

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

NEGRONI CREAMSICLE Yeah, this title caught our eyes, too – and we can't wait to get further acquainted with it by the mouthful. Listen: District's acclaimed Chef Dennis Van is crafting these delights with barrel-aged Campari, blood orange & grapefruit gelée, and vanilla bean panna cotta. This fine boozy action celebrates Campari's Negroni Week and benefits Lambda Legal. June 4-10 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 8

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

NEGRONI CREAMSICLE Yeah, this title caught our eyes, too – and we can't wait to get further acquainted with it by the mouthful. Listen: District's acclaimed Chef Dennis Van is crafting these delights with barrel-aged Campari, blood orange & grapefruit gelée, and vanilla bean panna cotta. This fine boozy action celebrates Campari's Negroni Week and benefits Lambda Legal. June 4-10 District Kitchen & Cocktails, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/351-8436. www.districtaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com