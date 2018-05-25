Food Events

Friday 25

BARKS FOR BEERS This beery extravagance benefits Divine Canines. Buy a glass at Blue Owl Brewery and use it for free pints at 25 breweries all over town, for the entire month of May. We mean, like, Black Star Co-op, Celis, NXNW, Southern Heights, Real Ale, St. Elmo, Thirsty Planet, and a whole pantheon of others. Through May 31 See website for locations of participating breweries, 512/593-1262. $30. www.divinecanines.org

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

HOT LUCK The brainchild of barbecue maestro Aaron Franklin, Mohawk owner James Moody, and Feast Portland's Mike Thelin, this Austintatious gatherum of glory blends world-class culinary talent and live music into an extra-long, chef-driven weekend that celebrates fire, food, music, and camaraderie. "Come hungry, thirsty, and bring your dancin' boots." Boy howdy – they ain't kidding: See here for more! May 24-27 Prices and locations vary. www.hotluckfest.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 26

C.L. BUTAUD: FRIED CHICKEN & ROSÉ RELEASE Mind you, it's the rosé and not the chickens that are being released here. Although you might say that the yardbirds cooked up by Mattie's fine kitchen – to be accompanied by Butaud’s 2017 vintage of Grenache Noir, Piquepoul Blanc, and Rolle, all sourced from the One Elm Vineyard – you might say those delicious chickens are being released to your tastebuds. Sat., May 26, 1-4pm Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $35. www.mattiesaustin.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 27

ATX FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL Food trucks! Food trucks! Yes, it's a fun-for-all-ages opportunity for Austinites to celebrate "food, networking, and family." Sun., May 27, noon-6pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. $2-15 (free, ages 12 and younger). www.austinspartyscene.com

CRAWFISH BOIL AT JO'S That's right, cher, them crawfish boils keep popping up all over. And this one at the popular SoCo coffeeshop called Jo's is enhanced with live music from Emily Gimble. Sun., May 27, noon-until they're gone Jo's Coffee, 1300 S. Congress, 512/444-3800. www.joscoffee.com

Monday 28

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

IRENE'S MEMORIAL DAY BIRTHDAY BASH Another good reason to enjoy barbecue and drink outside on Memorial Day: Irene’s is turning 2 years old and they're celebrating with an epic party, helmed by Chef Andrew Curren, filled with booze, meats, and treats – in addition to the weekend brunch menu. Now that's good eatin' on a Monday holiday! Mon., May 28, 10am-6pm Irene's, 506 West Ave., 512/298-0853. www.irenesaustin.com

THE ABGB: HELL YES PROJECT OLYMPICS Need to escape a case of the "Mondays," even when it's a holiday? Well, here's a fun-filled afternoon party of food, beer, music, and sports – with eight Austin nonprofits competing in wild events like water balloon toss, speed cornhole, crowler can stacking, poop the potato, and Simon Says, with the day's activities culminating in a no-holds-barred karaoke competition. Yeah, you know the ABGB's got a rollicking good time planned for everybo – wait – uh, hold on a second – "poop the potato," WHUT? Mon., May 28, 3-8pm The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. www.theabgb.com

Tuesday 29

Wednesday 30

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus is this "little brother of the upscale, sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935.

Thursday 31

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

STAR HILL RANCH: CARIBBEAN DINNER In which Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Emmer & Rye teams up with OneLongTable to create a four-course menu inspired by Caribbean cuisine. Thu., May 31, 7pm. Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd.. $165. www.onelongtable.events

Friday 1

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com