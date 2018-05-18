Food Events

Friday 18

AISD'S DICED AND SLICED COMPETITION: THE ULTIMATE TACO Culinary students from Bailey, Bedichek, Dobie, Kealing and Lamar middle schools, along with Gus Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy, put their skills to the test for this battle of the noms at ACC's Riverbats Cafe. Fri., May 18, 10:15am. (2018) ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd.

BARKS FOR BEERS This beery extravagance benefits Divine Canines. Buy a glass at Blue Owl Brewery and use it for free pints at 25 breweries all over town, for the entire month of May. We mean, like, Black Star Co-op, Celis, NXNW, Southern Heights, Real Ale, St. Elmo, Thirsty Planet, and a whole pantheon of others. Through May 31 See website for locations of participating breweries, 512/593-1262. $30. www.divinecanines.org

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STEVE RAICHLEN: PROJECT FIRE This book's a full-color celebration of the best of contemporary grilling from America's master of live-fire cooking, the man who brought us the bestselling Raichlen's Barbecue Bible series, the man who could probably teach charcoal to sing. Suggestion: Meet him tonight and discuss strategy before getting your own summertime grillin' on. Fri., May 18, 7pm. (2018) BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

Saturday 19

25 YEARS OF SHOAL CREEK SALOON The storied watering hole and eatery celebrates its 25th anniversary under the ownership of Ray Canfield today, with festivities beginning at 10am with the unveiling of new storefront artwork, a party hat designed and constructed by local artist Bob "Daddy-O" Wade, and free samples from the menu of their upcoming food truck. Boudin & breakfast tacos, anyone? Happy quarter-of-a-century, and don't mind if we do! Sat., May 19 Shoal Creek Saloon, 909 N. Lamar, 512/474-0805. www.shoalcreeksaloon.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SOUR SOLSTICE CELEBRATION In advance of the summer that's a-comin' in, your Craft Pride crew is offering an array of light-bodied sour beers from across the Lone Star State. Bonus: Via 313 will be serving up a special pizza for the event. Sat., May 19, noon Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. www.craftprideaustin.com

TEXAS KEEPER CIDERY: GRAFTER ROSÉ PICNIC! The acclaimed cidery's celebrating the release of its 2017 Grafter Rosé cider with a brisket collaboration from Puli-Ra and Black’s Barbecue, local sweet treats, and live music out at their recently opened Taproom. You know what the smart crowd says: When apples meet grapes in a bottle like this, everybody's happy. Sat., May 19, 2-6pm Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca. $10. www.texaskeeper.com

Sunday 20

COCHON555 Five chefs, five pigs, five winemakers. Considering the chefs competing for top honors at this illustrious fête – the culinary virtuosi of Salt & Time, TRIO, L'Oca d'Oro, Foreign & Domestic, and Dai Due – one might be compelled to attend even if the whole afternoon celebrating heritage pork and its accoutrements wasn't replete with special tastings and promotions from so many similarly acclaimed eateries and wineries. Oh, but it is. And there's a Sommelier competition, too? Indeed. And – well, look for yourself, citizen, at the tasty Cochon555 extravagance that awaits you at the Four Seasons this Sunday. Sun., May 20, 4-7:30pm Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $130-200. www.cochon555.com

INDEPENDENCE BEER DINNER That excellent Greenhouse eatery up in Round Rock presents another epic multicourse beer-pairing feast prepared by chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel, with Austin's own Independence Brewing Co. contributing their best brews to the night's superlative noms. Sun., May 20, Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $76.95. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

Monday 21

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

FEUDI DI SAN GREGORIO WINEMAKER DINNER Chef Fiore Tedesco's family hails from Campania, the home of Naples, the Amalfi Coast, San Marzano tomatoes, Margherita pizza … and the Feudi di San Gregorio winery. Tonight, L'oca d'oro celebrates those fabulous wines – and the winery's visiting ambassador – with a four-course dinner that your blissed-out taste buds will never forget. Fresh mozzarella with anchovies and sweet onion … rigatoni with blue crab … grilled lamb ribs with roasted peaches … dewberry crostata with white chocolate. We – ah – oh lord, we're drooling over here. Mon., May 21, 6:30pm. L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $90. www.locadoroaustin.com

Tuesday 22

WINEMAKER JEAN-MICHEL CAZES AT TWIN LIQUORS The living legend of Château Lynch-Bages stops in town for a meet-and-greet and bottle signing, giving you the opportunity to purchase vintages of Lynch-Bages from the Eighties, Nineties, and beyond. Tue., May 22, 4:30pm. Twin Liquors Marketplace, 4001-A S. Lamar, 512/442-6575. www.twinliquors.com

Wednesday 23

BREWING ON THE BANGER'S STAGE The popular "Brew Club Summer Series" of beery celebration returns to our favorite sausage-forward venue, with the Zilker Brewing team crafting up their award-winning home brew recipe for the Marco IPA. Wed., May 23, 6pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus is this "little brother of the upscale, sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935.

Thursday 24

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

HOT LUCK The brainchild of barbecue maestro Aaron Franklin, Mohawk owner James Moody, and Feast Portland's Mike Thelin, this Austintatious gatherum of glory blends world-class culinary talent and live music into an extra-long, chef-driven weekend that celebrates fire, food, music, and camaraderie. "Come hungry, thirsty, and bring your dancin' boots." Boy howdy – they ain't kidding: See here for more! May 24-27 Prices and locations vary. www.hotluckfest.com

Friday 25

