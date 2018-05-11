ICYMI: Full English Serves Breakfast for the Queen's Subjects

Nearly a decade after launching their specialty British pastry operation at local markets, Alice and Shadrach Smith are humming along in their tiny, shabby-chic, all-day British breakfast cafe in South Austin. Not just for expatriates homesick for a hangover-busting plate brimming with pork, eggs, mushrooms, and more, Full English offers a taste of the type of grub associated with pubs across the pond – from full breakfasts to bacon butties (made with British back bacon) and fish & chips on Friday nights.

But it's not all greasy fried fare to cut through last night's pints – there are also traditional British pastries: cloudlike raisin scones, savory Cornish pastries, crisp and golden oat flapjacks, and millionaire's shortbread. We recently took our Girl Scout troop to Full English to experience high tea. We were served towering trays of treats (including those delectable scones) classic cucumber and cheddar and chutney tea sandwiches, tiny sugar cookies and cupcakes, all served alongside jolly pots of tea with dishes full of sugar cubes. It was a great way to get a glimpse into another culture's traditions while also filling our tummies with delicious snacks. High teas are available all day on weekdays and after 1:30pm on weekends, and they're a great way to mark a special occasion. Email or call at least 24 hours in advance to book.

And since this is a British cafe run by real live Brits, rest assured that the tea menu is legit. It includes builder's teas like PG Tips and Tetley, loose teas from local outfit Zhi Tea, and tea lattes including chai and a London Fog made with Earl Grey and vanilla. These can be enjoyed in the scruffy cafe's mismatched easy chairs and secondhand couches, where you can settle in for some chisme with your friends, do some work, or just relax with a cuppa and a book.

Full English