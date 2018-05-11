Food

ICYMI: Full English Serves Breakfast for the Queen's Subjects

Get thee some tea sandwiches

By Melanie Haupt, Fri., May 11, 2018


Photo by John Anderson

Nearly a decade after launching their specialty British pastry operation at local markets, Alice and Shadrach Smith are humming along in their tiny, shabby-chic, all-day British breakfast cafe in South Austin. Not just for expatriates homesick for a hangover-busting plate brimming with pork, eggs, mushrooms, and more, Full English offers a taste of the type of grub associated with pubs across the pond – from full breakfasts to bacon butties (made with British back bacon) and fish & chips on Friday nights.

But it's not all greasy fried fare to cut through last night's pints – there are also traditional British pastries: cloudlike raisin scones, savory Cornish pastries, crisp and golden oat flapjacks, and millionaire's shortbread. We recently took our Girl Scout troop to Full English to experience high tea. We were served towering trays of treats (including those delectable scones) classic cucumber and cheddar and chutney tea sandwiches, tiny sugar cookies and cupcakes, all served alongside jolly pots of tea with dishes full of sugar cubes. It was a great way to get a glimpse into another culture's traditions while also filling our tummies with delicious snacks. High teas are available all day on weekdays and after 1:30pm on weekends, and they're a great way to mark a special occasion. Email or call at least 24 hours in advance to book.

And since this is a British cafe run by real live Brits, rest assured that the tea menu is legit. It includes builder's teas like PG Tips and Tetley, loose teas from local outfit Zhi Tea, and tea lattes including chai and a London Fog made with Earl Grey and vanilla. These can be enjoyed in the scruffy cafe's mismatched easy chairs and secondhand couches, where you can settle in for some chisme with your friends, do some work, or just relax with a cuppa and a book.

Full English

2000 Southern Oaks, 512/240-2748
Wed.-Thu., 9am-5pm; Fri., 9am-9pm; Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 10am-5pm; Mon.-Tue., closed
www.fullenglishfood.com

More ICYMI columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More ICYMI
ICYMI: Musashino Sushi Dokoro Prides Itself on Craft
ICYMI: Musashino Sushi Dokoro Prides Itself on Craft
Edomae-style sushi at this traditional restaurant

Jessi Cape, April 20, 2018

Another Look at the Underrated Tex-Mex of Vivo
Another Look at the Underrated Tex-Mex of Vivo
Have a Mexican martini and then walk to AFS Cinema

Jessi Cape, April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

high tea, Full English, ICYMI

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Kid Koala's vinyl vaudeville
3ten Austin City Limits Live
Taco Libre
at Republic Square Park
CelebrASIA: Five Years, Five Spices at Asian American Resource Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  