Food Events

Friday 11

BARKS FOR BEERS This beery extravagance benefits Divine Canines. Buy a glass at Blue Owl Brewery and use it for free pints at 25 breweries all over town, for the entire month of May. We mean, like, Black Star Co-op, Celis, NXNW, Southern Heights, Real Ale, St. Elmo, Thirsty Planet, and a whole pantheon of others. Through May 31. See website for locations of participating breweries, 512/593-1262. $30. www.divinecanines.org

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

MOTHER'S DAY AFTERNOON TEA AT THE DRISKILL Treat your mother to a delightful Victorian afternoon tea at this posh Downtown venue, featuring French pastries and petits fours, including chocolate tulip cups and cream puffs; delicate tea sandwiches – cucumber and smoked salmon with dill goat cheese, deviled egg on brioche, and green tea ricotta and pistachio on multi-grain – accompanied with loose-leaf teas and sparkling wine. May 11-13. Fri.-Sun., 3pm The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/391-7073. $40-60. www.driskillhotel.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 12

CELEBRASIA: FIVE YEARS, FIVE SPICES May is nationally recognized as Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage Month. This fifth annual celebration offers themed food, performances, culinary demos, and children's activities. Sat., May 12, 11am-4pm. (2018) Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc

CELEBRATE 512 DAY AT LITTLE WOODROW’S Five … twelve? Yes, because all day long, on May 12 (that's 5/12, yes), at all the Little Woodrow's locations in town, you can enjoy pints from (512) Brewing, Tequila 512, and Woody’s Ritas made with Tequila 512 for $5.12. Now that's a numbers game that anybody can win! Sat., May 12 All Little Woodrow's locations. www.littlewoodrows.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

JUICELAND: SOUTH FIRST GRAND OPENING For something that's so incredibly healthy and tasty, something that's like the opposite of cancer, the JuiceLand empire sure does metastasize quickly, doesn't it?

And now, continuing its glorious march toward ubiquity, the homegrown emporium of life-affirming liquids and natural noms opens its latest node on South First – and, for this inaugural day of celebration, offers half-price smoothies and juices to all comers at that location. Plus, face painting, a prize wheel, live music, and a couple of comedians insulting you from inside a dunk tank.

Note: Dunk those smartasses, and you're helping support Casa Marianella!

TACO LIBRE Tacos! Live music! And, yes, lucha libre wrestling! This second annual event fills your Saturday with a spicy spectacle of sights and sounds, as Jenny and the Mexicats, Los Skarnales, Superfónicos, and eight-time Austin Music Award-winning artist Gina Chavez provide the music for a night featuring treats from 15 of Austin's top taquerias – and a pop-up ring of masked wrestlers battling for victory. Sat., May 12, 3-10pm Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. $10-60. www.tacolibrefest.com

Sunday 13

MOMS & MIMOSAS Just a little reminder here that both locations of Hyde Park Bar & Grill will be serving up a batch of marvelous mimosas for Mom – in addition to the usual (tasty) brunch menu – this Sunday. Sun., May 13, Both Hyde Park Bar & Grill locations.

MOMS EAT FREE AT PLUCKERS ON SUNDAY Pluckers gonna bring it, Mama gonna wing it! Just for today – her day – all moms can get a gratis entrée, side, and nonalcoholic beverage from the menu when they post a photo of their family at the restaurant to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #Pluckers. And, yes, that's happening at every Pluckers location in Texas. Sun., May 13, www.pluckers.com

MOTHER'S DAY AT CONTIGO Good heavens, we adore this place! And your mom 'n' them will adore the extended-hours brunch menu – eggs Benedict, burger, French omelette, French toast, and more – at this lovely Eastside eatery. Sun., May 13, 10-3pm Contigo, 2027 Anchor, 512/614-2260. www.contigotexas.com/austin

MOTHER'S DAY AT FLEMING'S Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar opens early (10am) this day to celebrate moms with a three-course brunch menu, featuring delicious classics like surf & turf eggs benedict and cinnamon apple brioche French toast. Note: The main menu (and a children's menu) will also be available all day long. Sun., May 13 Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. www.flemingssteakhouse.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH & KIDS' KITCHEN Sure, omelettes and waffles, and they're mighty tasty, but get this: The Backyard's culinary team will lead the children in making their own special breakfast for Mom. Now that's some mommalicious fun, hey? Also, there's a complimentary glass of bubbles for her, and live music for everyone. Sun., May 13, 10am-2pm Backyard at Waller Creek, 701 E. 11th, 512/478-1111. $30 ($15, kids). www.backyardbaraustin.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT THE ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE It's a perfect day to treat your movie-lovin' madre to a brunch with cinematic favorites Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Sound of Music, or – ha! – Mrs. Doubtfire. Classic films, special menus, just the sort of multisensory magic for the one who brought you into this world, n'est-ce pas? Sun., May 13, various times www.drafthouse.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT THE HYATT REGENCY From breakfast favorites to fresh seafood including crab claws, oysters, and sushi rolls – and a carving station with herbed king salmon and beef tenderloin – the Hyatt's Southwest Bistro does it up with style for Mom and y'all, with live music from Megan Flechaus as part of the feast. Sun., May 13, 11am-3pm Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. $40. www.austin.hyatt.com

MOTHER'S DAY MENU AT L'OCA D'ORO Drawing inspiration from Chef Fiore's grandmother's kitchen in upstate New York, this excellent Italian venue is serving a family-style menu with several choices – and, yes, they'll be open all day. Sun., May 13, 10am-8pm L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $45 ($20, kids). www.locadoroaustin.com

MOTHER’S DAY AT SWIFT’S ATTIC Moms will be treated with a free mimosa while they enjoy Chef Rene De Leon’s take on a Seoul food dish, among with other brunch favorites. Sun., May 13, Swift's Attic, 315 Congress, 512/482-8842. www.swiftsattic.com

MOTHER’S DAY AT WU CHOW Here's a maternal day of dining in which the venue's fine array of dim sum is enhanced with complimentary flowers for tu madre. Sun., May 13, Wu Chow, 500 W. Fifth, 512/476-2469. www.wuchowaustin.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH It's got to be a special occasion when this posh series sets dinnertime aside to go into the brunch realm of the ol' dayparts, and, indeed, it's for your mom. Chef Jonathan Rubio's treating guests to passed hors d'oeuvres, a three-course brunch, and bottomless mimosas today – and those courses include crab-cake salad, quiche, and stuffed French toast. Sun., May 13, noon Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.supperfriends.com

WINE COUNTRY MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT CRÚ Choosing from the three-course prix fixe menu will impress Mom with Crú's beautiful springtime service featuring brunch classics to please all. Bonus: unique drinks using wine-infused mixers. Sun., May 13, 10am-3pm Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $15-32. www.cruawinebar.com

Monday 14

ALON SHAYA: AN ODYSSEY OF FOOD This autobiographical cookbook tells the story of the author's journey of survival and discovery, beginning in Israel and wending its way from the streets of Philadelphia, to Italy, back to Israel, and finally to New Orleans – where Shaya opened his new restaurant Saba just last week. And tonight the author's in conversation here at the Central Library, with Adam Boles. Mon., May 14, 7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. library.austintexas.gov/central-library

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 15

Wednesday 16

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus is this "little brother of the upscale, sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935.

Thursday 17

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Friday 18

