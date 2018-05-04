Food

Jessi Cape’s Top 10 Restaurants

Chronicle Food Editor names her favorite Austin eateries

Fri., May 4, 2018


Eldorado Cafe (Photo by John Anderson)

1) Eldorado Cafe

2) Otoko

3) Suerte

4) Komé

5) Titaya's Thai Cuisine

6) Habesha Restaurant and Bar

7) Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club

8) L'oca d'oro

9) Apis Restaurant & Apiary

10) Hopfields

