Food Events

Friday 4

BARKS FOR BEERS This beery extravagance benefits Divine Canines. Buy a glass at Blue Owl Brewery and use it for free pints at 25 breweries all over town, for the entire month of May. We mean, like, Black Star Co-op, Celis, NXNW, Southern Heights, Real Ale, St. Elmo, Thirsty Planet, and a whole pantheon of others. Through May 31 See website for locations of participating breweries, 512/593-1262. $30. www.divinecanines.org

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TEXAS INTERNATIONAL WINE COMPETITION Out at the Thirsty Mule Winery in Liberty Hill, it's the 2018 People's Choice Awards of this international competition. You sample the vintner's craft, you decide which are the best. This will involve tasting a lot of really good wine – but that's what you're there for, right? Fri., May 4, 7-10pm Thirsty Mule Winery, 101 CR 257, Liberty Hill. $45-75. www.txiwc.com

Saturday 5

CENTRAL MARKET: CELEBRATING WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES This Saturday at that excellent emporium of what's delicious and healthy, meet an impressive group of female entrepreneurs who will share business tips, stories of their passion for great food, and samples of their tasty products. From recipe developers to chocolatiers, pudding creators to snack makers, these women are sure to inspire your sense of can-do and your sense of OMG-this-is-so-yum! With treats from Pretty Thai, Pudding on Smiles, Delysia Chocolates, Culina Non-Dairy Yogurt, and more. Sat., May 5, 10am-6pm Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000. www.centralmarket.com

CINCO DE MAYO AT LA CONDESA’S MALVERDE This Cinco de Mayo, they’re opening the Malverde event venue to the public and partying like there’s no mañana, so bring all your margarita-loving amigos for live DJs, dancing, and happy hour specials allllllll night long. Sat., May 5, 5pm-2am Malverde, 400 W. Second Ste. 400-B, 512/499-0300. www.lacondesa.com

DECK NINE’S DERBY DAY PATIO PARTY Right there in the observatory bar, it's an elegant afternoon of cocktail specials featuring the Kentucky Mint Julep and frozen Pimm’s Cup, with deck snacks and an audio stream of the famous Kentucky Derby race. And stick around, why don't you, for the "Durty" Derby party that follows? Sat., May 5, 4-11pm Boiler Nine, 800 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/220-9990. www.boilernine.com

EMMER & RYE + CAYMAN JACK = CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION Austin's top-rated restaurant, right there on Rainey Street, offers free pairings of Cayman Jack margaritas and Kevin Fink's Red Snapper ceviche to all guests tonight. That, mmmmm, that sounds real good right about now, doesn't it? Note: for ages 21 and older, of course. Sat., May 5, 6-10pm Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LAS PERLAS: CINCO DE MAYO That's right, the doors to this lively bar will be open at noon, Asador is catering in the tacos all day long, and live music from Ex Romantica kicks in at 10pm. Sat., May 5, noon-2am Las Perlas Mezcaleria, 405 E. Seventh.

ORF BREWING SPRING FEST Celebrate spring with music from Stone Wheels (two sets!), tacos from Lotus Joint, improv by The Brewery Players, and Orf Brewing's latest seasonal release. Sat., May 5, noon-6pm. (2018) Orf Brewing, 4700-F Burleson. Free. www.orfbrewing.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: CINCO DE MAYO Chef Claudia Vital honors the day by serving up a celebratory four-courser of Gulf fish ceviche, pork tamales, lamb barbacoa tacos, and flan accompanied by churros and fresh berries. And, hell, we didn't even mention the scrumptious appetizers. Sat., May 5, 7pm. (2018) Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.supperfriends.com

Sunday 6

Monday 7

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 8

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., April 10, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Wednesday 9

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus is this "little brother of the upscale sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935.

WHISKEY ROUND UP AT SPEAKEASY What, you couldn't make it to that incredible festival at Opal Divine's on Thursday? Damn – but here's maybe the best way to drown your regret, citizen, as Speakeasy presents this night of whiskey, whiskey, and more whiskey – with participating distillery teams there to tell you about the potent elixirs balming your thirsty craw. Wed., May 9, 6-9pm Speakeasy, 412-D Congress, 512/477-2789. $15-20. www.speakeasyaustin.com

Thursday 10

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Friday 11

MOTHER'S DAY AFTERNOON TEA AT THE DRISKILL Treat your mother to a delightful Victorian afternoon tea at this posh Downtown venue, featuring French pastries and petit fours, including chocolate tulip cups and cream puffs; delicate tea sandwiches – cucumber and smoked salmon with dill goat cheese, deviled egg on brioche and green tea ricotta and pistachio on multi-grain – accompanied with loose-leaf teas and sparkling wine. May 11-13. Fri.-Sun., 3pm The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/391-7073. $40-60. www.driskillhotel.com

