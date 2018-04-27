Food Events

Friday 27

AUSTIN FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL All weekend long, treat yourself to a gustatory panoply of artisanal food, wine, beer, and spirits from hundreds of purveyors, with demos and tasting sessions from the experts. Mingle with the chefs, enjoy the finest noms around, even don your apron and get some hands-on kitchen savvy from folks who teach as well as they cook. So many of the best restaurants in town – and beyond. So much to do, yes, and so very much to eat! Fri.-Sun., April 27-29. $250-625. www.austinfoodandwinefestival.com

BARKS FOR BEERS This beery extravagance benefits Divine Canines. Buy a glass at Blue Owl Brewery and use it for free pints at 25 breweries all over town, for the entire month of May. We mean, like, Black Star Co-op, Celis, NXNW, Southern Heights, Real Ale, St. Elmo, Thirsty Planet, and a whole pantheon of others. April 27-May 31. See website for locations of participating breweries, 512/593-1262. $30. www.divinecanines.org

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

PAWS & POURS For the month of April, purchase a ticket and get pours & tastings at participating business around town, including Argus Cidery and Vino Vino. Proceeds benefit the Austin Humane Society. Through April 30. Various locations. $40. www.austinhumanesociety.org/paws-and-pours

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 28

BEEKEEPING BASICS AND BEYOND In which Texas Beeworks founder Erika Thompson delivers an informative and hands-on presentation exploring the ever-busy world of the honeybee hive. Bonus: honey tastings and snacks. Sat., April 28, 1-4pm Articulture Designs, 6405 Manchaca Rd., 512/762-5228. $40. www.articulturedesigns.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SEARSUCKER: CANS & JAMS WITH CELIS BREWERY The monthly live-music series returns with beats from DJ ulovei, indulgent brunch dishes, and specially priced cans from Celis. And, hey, today's brewski sales benefit Austin Pets Alive! Sat., April 28, 10am-2:30pm Searsucker, 415 Colorado, 512/394-8000. www.searsucker.com/austin

Sunday 29

AUSTIN BEERWORKS DINNER AT GREENHOUSE Yes, you'll have to drive to Round Rock – but it's not that far, especially since chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel of Greenhouse Craft Food are cooking up a multicourse feast to accompany a variety of excellent Austin Beerworks brews. How about a wild boar gyro to go with your Flavor Country Pale Ale? Wash down a shrimp-topped flatbread pizza with a glass of Heisenberg Kristallweizen? Oh, there's more, and – would you believe the dessert course features hopped ice cream? Because it does. Yeah, we've been to these beer-enhanced Greenhouse shindigs before, and we're still smiling about it. Sun., April 29, 6:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $76.95. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Sept. 24, noon-4pm. (2017) Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

Monday 30

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 1

AW, SHUCKS, OYSTER LOVERS! We know that you know that Tuesdays are dollar oyster nights at that fine North Loop gem of cuisine called Foreign & Domestic, OK? But now we've reminded you of that, because we care, and now we know that you know that we know. Tuesdays, 5:30pm-until they're gone Foreign & Domestic, 306 E. 53rd, 512/459-1010. www.fndaustin.com

Wednesday 2

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus is this "little brother of the upscale sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935.

TASTE OF MEXICO Mexic-Arte Museum presents this extravagant showcase of south-of-the-border culinary goodness, featuring food from more than 40 of Austin’s most eclectic and exciting restaurants, food trucks, and beverage purveyors. Alongside an array of fine tequilas and mezcales, this year’s event will explore indigenous elements in Mexican cuisine. With Curra’s Grill, Dai Due Taquería, Maudie’s Tex-Mex, Vivo, Sazón, Pueblo Viejo, Serranos, Las Mangonadas, and, yes, more. Bonus: Beats to groove by, from DJ uLOVEi. Wed., May 2, 6-9pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $50-75. www.mexic-artemuseumevents.org

Thursday 3

AMERICAN WHISKEY FESTIVAL You'll enjoy bourbons, whiskies, and ryes from Kentucky, Tennessee, Canada, Texas, and more, at this annual showcase of potent potables presented by Michael Parker and the good folks at Opal Divine's. (And we reckon you'll enjoy them even more alongside the delectable hors d'oeuvres served up by Chef DJ.) How do we know this will be an enjoyable night? Because we've experienced the spirited wonderment that Opal's has hosted in the past, whiskey-lover! Thu., May 3, 7-10pm Best Western Plus, 2200 S. I-35. $45.

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Friday 4

