Food Events

Friday 20

4/20 AT BANGERS "Here at Banger's we love all things dank," says their PR, and we ain't gonna gainsay a thing, instead telling you that this storied sausage house and beer garden is celebratin' the weed with a live-music party fueled by plenty good food and craft beer from SweetWater Brewing, Oskar Blues, New Belgium (their new Hemperor!), Buffalo Bayou, Lagunitas, Sixpoint, and more. Fri., April 20, 6-9pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

PAWS & POURS For the month of April, purchase a ticket and get pours & tastings at participating business around town, including Argus Cidery and Vino Vino. Proceeds benefit the Austin Humane Society. Through April 30. Various locations. $40. www.austinhumanesociety.org/paws-and-pours

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 21

ARTISAN MARKET Of course it'll be a wine-forward affair, oenophile, but this daylong showcase of locally crafted goods is also abetted by much good food and plenty of live music. Sat., April 21, 10am-3pm It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. www.itsitaliancucina.com

EARTH DAY ATX: MAMA FU'S COOKING DEMO Among the many Earth Day treats at Huston-Tillotson, Chef James Clark of Mama Fu’s Asian House will be in the Sustainable Living Showcase with a vegan-friendly cooking demo for fried riced cauliflower. Sat., April 21, 2:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.earthdayaustin.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FORAGING DAY AT VISTA BREWING Avail yourself, O eco-conscious citizen, of classes led by expert forager, Dr. Mark Merriwether, who'll take you around this new Hill Country brewery's property to discover hidden foods and medicines growing there. Bonus: live music and a new beer release. See website for details. Sat., April 21, 11am & 4pm 13551 FM 150, Driftwood. $10. www.vistabrewingtx.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONESTAR CRAWFISH FESTIVAL This 14th annual mudbug-celebrating festival of feasting from Stubb's features live music by Jackopierce and Pat Green and, well, damn, who needs to know more than that? Sat., April 21, 7pm. Waller Creek Auditorium, 719 E. 41st. $30-60. www.stubbsaustin.com

TURKISH FOOD & CRAFT FEST This 14th annual festival features among its cultural celebration an inviting mix of authentic Turkish food, such as doner/gyro, sarma and dolma (stuffed grape leaves and peppers), pastries (baklava!), and a variety of kababs. It's a little bit of Mediterranean flavor, not too far from the ol' Colorado River this Saturday! Sat., April 21, 11am-7pm. 12400 Amherst. Free. www.turkishhouse.org

Sunday 22

EARTH DAY HAPPY HOUR AT DRINK.WELL The special menu will boasts an array of cocktails in which every element is completely reusable. Proceeds benefit Pease Park Conservancy and the Burning Green in the North Loop Neighborhood. Sun., April 22, 2-5pm. Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. www.drinkwellaustin.com

TEXAS WINE REVOLUTION FESTIVAL Well now, wine lover, here's a fine day trip out to Horseshoe Bay for this third annual festival that brings together Texas wineries, winemakers, and the general public (note: that's you) to showcase the beauty of Texas viniculture, specifically rosé-style wine. With much live music, of course, and cuisine provided by Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster, Bryan’s on 290, Gillen’s Candies, Hill Country Salt, and more. Sun., April 22, 1-5pm. Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Cir. N., Horseshoe Bay. $50. www.texaswinerevolution.com

Monday 23

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 24

DINING OUT FOR LIFE This is a restaurant-based event in which participating eateries will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to fund HIV/AIDS care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential services in their city. See website for (impressively) long list of options. Bonus: Yes, Amy's Ice Creams is on that list! Tue., April 24. www.diningoutforlife.com/austin

Wednesday 25

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus is this "little brother of the upscale sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935.

Thursday 26

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 27

