Food Events

Friday 13

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 14

EAST AUSTIN GARDEN FAIR This fun, hands-on fair involves community members in creative, low-cost ways to grow vegetables, herbs and fruit to improve the family diet. Learn how to build a rain barrel, raised bed, or compost bin, explore the possibilities of waterwise irrigation methods, backyard chickens, beekeeping, gardening in containers and straw bales, and more. Sat., April 14, 9am-2pm Zaragoza Park, Pedernales & Gonzales, 512/854-9600. Free. www.tcmastergardeners.org

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TEQUILA, TACO, AND CERVEZA FEST A tasty array of just those three items will more than suffice, tyvm – because 1) this is Texas, and 2) fuck Trump – but, listen, there'll also be strolling mariachis, live lucha libre wrestling matches, water pong, branded merch, y mas, mas, mas! And "those three items" means more than 40 brands of tequila and more taco trucks than you can shake a corn tortilla at. [Note: No actual reason to shake a tortilla at anyone's truck, ese. Just chill, swig, nom, and enjoy the fun.] Sat., April 14, 2-6pm Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $30-60. www.ttcfest.com

THE LOCAL POST: CRAWFISH BOIL This second annual shindig at the Local Post has – in addition to all-you-can-eat crawfish, of course – $4 margaritas, yard games on their large patio, sign-ups for their upcoming Dodgeball League, and more. Sat., April 14, 1pm. (2018) The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599. $18.

Sunday 15

BEER AND CHIPS ART FESTIVAL This is an occasional art show that pops up at breweries and infuses everything with, so their PR informs us, realness. Well, it's at Hops & Grain this Sunday, and we know those brews are definitely real (and tasty AF) – so we reckon the chips and the paintings and all else will be that way, too. Sun., April 15, noon-7pm Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 832/244-6053. Free. www.beerandchipsfestiv.wixsite.com/mysite

BUZZ MILL: NAHFISH BOIL Say what? OK, this is like a crawfish boil – but without the actual mudbugs or sausage. This is some vegetarian wizardry going on here, see, where the plethora of cajun-spiced noms will be only potatoes, corn, mushrooms, mock shrimp, and mock sausage. Bonus: It's still made of yum, because Buzz Mill. Bonus: learn more about the Lumber Society and the Forestry Foundation, on hand to chat and inform. Sun., April 15, 2-6pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

SOURSOP & ST. ELMO: CRAWFISH BOIL Fusion, baby! We mean, Viet-Cajun style crawfish from Soursop, cooked up with garlic butter and Thai basil, served with potatoes, corn, and garlic toast. Get you a three-pound basket for just 20 bucks and listen to live music from Charles Thibodeaux and the Austin Cajun Aces at this family- and dog-friendly celebration. Sun., April 15, noon-8pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Monday 16

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Wednesday 18

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

COVER 2: WEEKLY CRAWFISH BOILS Spring is here, and so are the mudbugs. Thus is this "little brother of the upscale sports-focused Cover 3 restaurant" hosting an all-day crawfish boil every Wednesday, from 11am until 10pm, or until supplies run out. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935.

Thursday 19

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

PAWS & POURS For the month of April, purchase a ticket and get pours & tastings at participating business around town, including Argus Cidery and Vino Vino. Proceeds benefit the Austin Humane Society. Through April 30 Various locations. $40. www.austinhumanesociety.org/paws-and-pours

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20 - Thu., Jan. 18, 6-9pm. (2017) Domain Northside.

Friday 20

