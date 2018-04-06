Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 6

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 7

CEDAR FEST BBQ COOK-OFF Out there in beautiful Cedar Park, this year's array of cooks will be grilling up ribs, brisket, chicken, and more. And the Heritage Festival portion of the event features live music, pony rides, train rides, petting zoo, carnival games and rides, photos with a longhorn, and more. Sat., April 7, 1-5pm Elizabeth Milburn Park, 1901 Sun Chase, Cedar Park. www.cedarparkchamber.org

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TEXAS GERMAN BIER & BREZEL FEST Austin Saengerrunde and Foodways Texas have partnered up for this inaugural event, featuring beers from more than a dozen local breweries – and local chefs, bakers, and other pretzel-dough makers serving up their delicious twisted delights alongside. Swig lustily from your commemorative glass boot, citizen, and munch those brezels while listening to the psychedelic polka tunes of that Grammy-winning Brave Combo. Sat., April 7, 5-11pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/666-7464. $40. www.txgermanbierfestival.com

TEXAS VEG FEST The Wandering Vegan wants you to know that local and national sponsors and vendors, educational lectures, cooking demos, youth activities, fantastic food, craft beer, and live music are just a few of the activities this seventh annual event has to offer. Sat., April 7, 11am-6pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. Free. www.texasvegfest.com

Sunday 8

EASY SUNDAY WITH AUSTIN BEERWORKS No better bakery-forward place than right here to dine this afternoon, we reckon, especially when there'll be Austin Beerworks' Flavor Country, Pearl-Snap, Bloodwork Orange, and Heisenberg cans for a buck each – not to mention Czech Yourself and Gold Fist on tap, and live screenprinting by Fine Southern Gentlemen, and a raffle that benefits the Austin Zoo & Animal Sanctuary. Sun., April 8, 2-6pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

NOLA, TEXAS FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL They've loaded up with 5,000 pounds of boiled crawfish to pass out for free, served one plate at a time, while supplies last. They've also got a variety of food trucks selling everything from jambalaya to alligator, a petting zoo, and pony rides, and live music at this family- and dog-friendly event. Sun., April 8, 11am-7pm H-E-B Center, 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park. $30 and up.

POKE AUSTIN: GRAND OPENING How about some free samples of this new eatery's wares? Yes, you say? Good, because that – and an array of Hawaiian performers – is part of today's opening party. Sun., April 8, 3-4pm 5601 Brodie #1200-A. www.poke-austin.com

Monday 9

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 10

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., April 10, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Wednesday 11

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

GERALDINE’S: TOUR DE TERROIR BURGUNDY DINNER Geraldine’s is the official Texas stop for Jean-Claude Boisset’s national wine tour, featuring a five-course meal curated by Chef Stephen Bonin, with each dish paired with the best of Burgundy presented by Boisset and winemaker Gregory Patriat. Bonus: live music by Ray Prim. Wed., April 11, Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $125. www.geraldinesaustin.com

Thursday 12

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 13

