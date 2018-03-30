Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 30

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 31

BOOK LAUNCH: FOOD IS THE SOLUTION: WHAT TO EAT TO SAVE THE WORLD This new book from Matthew Prescott features content and endorsements from Alice Waters, Wolfgang Puck, and other culinary celebrities, and it's chockfull of infographics, narrative essays, and more than 80 beautifully photographed recipes. Sat., March 31, 6pm. (2018) BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.matthewprescott.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SEARSUCKER: CANS & JAMS BRUNCH Cider yourself up a fine Saturday morning here, with brunch dishes like avocado toast with poached egg, a tenderloin benedict, or biscuits & gravy – accompanied by cans of Austin Eastciders' best varietals. Bonus: The smooth beats of DJ ulovei. Sat., March 31,10am-2:30pm Searsucker, 415 Colorado, 512/394-8000. www.searsucker.com/austin

TEXAS WHISKEY FESTIVAL With 11 Texas-based craft whiskey distilleries on hand to showcase their potent and tasty wares, how can this inaugural event from whiskey wizard Jake Clements and friends be anything other than a whistle-wetting success? Bonus: Live music by Asleep at the Wheel. Sat., March 31, 7-10:30pm Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. $89. www.txwhiskeyfest.com

Sunday 1

EASTER AT HOTEL ELLA Here's a treat of Sunday succulence both culinary and bucolic, with a buffet featuring holiday classics like pork shoulder ham, whipped potatoes, and roasted baby carrots. Bonus: Tiny Tails Petting Zoo on hand with the cutest critters, from noon 'til 2pm. Sun., April 1, 11am-5pm Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. $72 ($25, ages 12 and younger). www.goodallskitchen.com

EASTER AT HYATT REGENCY LOST PINES This holiday brunch buffet, snug out there in the relative countryside, boasts expansive dining options and family activities including Easter egg hunts in the Hummingbird Garden, photo ops with the Easter bunny, and much more. Sun., April 1, 10am-2pm Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Rd., Bastrop, 512/308-1234. $68 ($34, ages 12 and younger; free, ages 6 and younger). www.lostpines.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

EASTER BRUNCH AT JUNIPER Holllllllllld everything, now! You mean that a selection of goodies from Executive Pastry Chef Derrick Flynn, paired with a bottle of Cleto Chiarli Brut Modena Blanc, is one of the delights in addition to Juniper's legendary Sunday-only lasagna, their pappardelle with oxtail ragu, that scrumptious brunch gnocchi with egg, mushroom, and broccoli, and more? Oh my. Oh my, my, my. Sun., April 1, 11am-9pm Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. www.juniperaustin.com

SANTA RITA EASTER BRUNCH Ah, here's a popular Tex-Mex brunch option for you, Austinite, with an Easter egg hunt and cascarones-smashing fun along with those tasty victuals. Sunday, April 1 Santa Rita Tex Mex Cantina, 1206 W. 38th, 512/419-7482. www.santaritacantina.com

THE CAPITAL GRILLE: EASTER BRUNCH This place, where the seafood is equal to the beef and the beef is so good it could make your taste buds bust out a sort of tarantella on your tongue's rugose dance floor? In addition to serving their signature dinner menu, they'll be dishing up a traditional (read: delicious) brunch as well. Sun., April 1, 11am-2pm The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $49 ($15, kids). www.thecapitalgrille.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 2

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another 10 months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Wednesday 4

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

Thursday 5

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 6

