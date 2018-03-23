Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 23

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 24

CARSON CREEK RANCH: CRAWFISH BOIL Out here at this third annual event in the ranch's HOPE-enhanced countryside, your ticket gets you a plate and as many mudbugs as you can eat. And you know dem 'bugs will be served up in an atmosphere enhanced with live music – by the Cajun tunes of Chansons et Soûlards! Sat., March 24, 2-6pm Carson Creek Ranch, 9501 Sherman Rd., 512/758-9076. $5-30. www.carsoncreekranch.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LET'S GET CRAY AT THE SCOOT INN Yeah, see? It's crawfish boil season up in the ATX now, and here's another excellent booze-fueled venue serving up those succulent crustaceans (direct from Louisiana Wild Crawfish) on a golden afternoon, with live music from Steel Betty. Sat., March 24, 1-4pm The Scoot Inn, 1308 E. Fourth, 512/478-6200. www.scootinnaustin.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-CHILE-RELLENO That acclaimed Claudia Vital is the guest chef at one of our favorite supper clubs this weekend, serving up a trio of chile rellenos (beef + pork piccadillo; shrimp + crab; almond ricotta + root veggies) amid five full courses brimming with Mexican deliciousness. Sat., March 24, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.supperfriends.com

Sunday 25

BUBBLE BRUNCH Celebrate Sunday Funday with classic brunch dishes and prosecco-based cocktails. Sun., March 26 - Sun., Sept. 24, noon-4pm. (2017) Sophia's, 500 W. Sixth, 512/580-9990. www.sophiasaustin.com

GREENHOUSE CRAFT FOOD: BIG BEND BREWING DINNER Greenhouse's culinary superstars Rob Snow and Todd Engel bring their A game (think: nopalito/wild-boar eggrolls, cumin/ancho-seared tuna, venison meatballs, and more) to the table with this astonishingly tasty five-course beer pairing dinner. Sun., March 25, 6:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock. $64. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 26

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another ten months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 27

ANDIAMO WINE DINNER It's a very good Tuesday, indeed, with this fine Italian eatery serving up an Eastery four-course feast (Prosciutto, lasagne bolognese, and lamb stew, anyone? Traditional dessert fritters filled with custard? Oh, yes!) that's paired with a variety of complementary wines. Tue., March 27, 7pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $70. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Wednesday 28

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

Thursday 29

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 30

