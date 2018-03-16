Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 16

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: LIFT A FORK Lift a fork with Forklift Dance Company at a magical night of dinner and drinks at the Eastside's elegant Springdale Station, featuring an Italian feast by L'Oca d'Oro's Chef Fiore Tedesco and the genius-level craft bartenders Tacy Rowland and Bill Norris of Midnight Cowboy. Note: This happens on the first Tuesday in April, but we're telling you now because 1) tickets are going fast, and 2) wow. Tue., April 3, 6pm Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. $150. www.forkliftdanceworks.org

Saturday 17

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 18

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 19

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in another ten months – we'll be reporting more on this soon – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 20

NATURE CONSERVANCY ANNUAL LUNCHEON We're going to suggest that few things are more delicious – whether they're from the good kitchens of the JW Marriott or elsewhere – when you know that the price of the meal is going to benefit an organization that maintains 38 ecologically important preserves and conservation projects statewide and has saved nearly 1 million acres of land and water in Texas. That organization is The Nature Conservancy of Texas, and they're not just convening for chit-chat and self-congrats among an array of tasty noontime noms here: This luncheon features a vivid presentation by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore, as he takes the audience into his ambitious Photo Ark project that was started 11 years ago. To date, Sartore has captured more than 7,500 images of wildlife, putting him over half way to reaching his goal of documenting 12,000 unique species. Today, you can get the ultimate insider's view of that project, and eat a fine lunch, and learn more about the Nature Conservancy – while helping support, in a small but important way, the very life of what is (after all) the only planet we've got. Tue., March 20, 11:30am JW Marriott Austin. $150. www.nature.org

Wednesday 21

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

Thursday 22

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 23

