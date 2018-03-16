30 Restaurants to Try in Downtown Austin
Eat some good food while you’re in town
By Acacia Coronado, Fri., March 16, 2018
SXSW: Emotions are high, patience is low, and food lines are long. It's easy to give up on finding reasonable meals while darting between rideshares and film screenings, but do yourself a favor and skip the greasy pizza slices and flat beer. We've got restaurant options galore in our foodie city, and here are some close to the action. Check out our other SXSW recos for burgers, tacos, pizza, and barbecue.
1) La CondesaFeaturing a range of Mexican cuisine, the menu offers traditional tortas and more complex flavor profiles such as mole and ceviche. 400-A W. Second, www.lacondesa.com
2) 1886 Cafe & BakeryThe 1886 Cafe & Bakery – named after the year the Driskill Hotel opened – has been serving comfort foods like omelettes and soup since 2002. 604 Brazos, www.driskillhotel.com/dining
3) G'raj Mahal CafeTasty Indian specialties in an haute bohemian atmosphere. 73 Rainey, www.grajmahalaustin.com
4) PapadomFrom the owners of Star of India, this hideaway offers classic Indian dishes and Indo-Chinese specialties like tandoori chicken and ghost mirch masala. 310 Colorado, www.papadomaustin.com
5) Roaring ForkWipe off the Downtown grime and scale up for dinner with blackened redfish and a refreshing signature drink like the Niosa with Cinco Texas vodka, green tea, mint, and cucumber. 701 Congress, www.roaringfork.com
6) OtokoBy some miracle there are still reservations left for the intimate multi-course omakase tasting menu at this stellar 12-seat restaurant. Chef Yoshi Okai's creations inspire out-of-body experiences. 1603 S. Congress, www.otokoaustin.com
7) Manuel'sThis staple restaurant specializes in mole, margaritas, and wild-caught sustainable seafood prepared with Mexican flair. 310 Congress, www.manuels.com
8) Cafe Blue Downtown AustinCafe Blue has lighter grub stuffed with omega-3s – grilled market fresh fish and an expansive oyster bar. Worry not, they also serve steak. 340 E. Second, www.cafebluetx.com
9) Swift's AtticNew on deck is chef Rene De Leon, who's offering new dishes like fish & chips, hamachi tartare, and pozole verde with mussels, radish, crispy onions, hominy, and crème fraîche. 315 Congress, www.swiftsattic.com
10) Threadgill'sSince its 1933 origin as a popular beer joint, Threadgill's brings together vagabond musicians and Southern food. Try their famous chicken-fried steak. 301 W. Riverside, www.threadgills.com
11) Emmer & RyeThis charming place has dim sum service and seasonal farm-to-table shareable plates featuring heirloom grains. 51 Rainey #110, www.emmerandrye.com
12) Lucky RobotFrom edamame to seaweed, this is a healthy but hearty option, especially for those looking to keep things light or vegetarian. 1303 S. Congress, www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com
13) Moonshine Patio Bar & GrillWith special SXSW brunch hours, they're comfort-food-centric with chicken & waffles, shrimp & grits, and signature skillet apple pie. 303 Red River, www.moonshinegrill.com
14) Clay PitThe Clay Pit brings a range of Indian flavors with naan dishes, curry creations, and tandoor plates. 1601 Guadalupe, www.claypit.com
15) FrankThese aren't your average backyard grill-style hot dogs. Frank elevates house-made franks with ingredients like smoked antelope, rabbit, and smoked alligator. 407 Colorado, www.hotdogscoldbeer.com
16) Scholz GartenThis historic biergarten serves bratwurst, German currywurst, and more beers than you need. Check out the enormous patio. 1607 San Jacinto, www.scholzgarten.com
17) Austin JavaCome early, stay late, and enjoy locally roasted coffee, a full bar, stacks of chocolate chip pancakes, and a taste of Spicy African peanut soup. 301 W. Second, www.austinjava.com
18) El NaranjoA sophisticated window to Mexican cuisine, their moles bring a special elegance to the menu, while their appetizers and smaller plates like the guacamole and empanadas bring the simple deliciousness of everyday Mexican dishes. 85 Rainey, www.elnaranjo-restaurant.com
19) Chi'LantroHome to the original kimchi fries, this Mexican-Korean fusion food place curbs more than one craving at a time. 823 Congress, www.chilantrobbq.com
20) Vince Young SteakhouseLocally owned and operated, this is one of the finer dining options – filet mignon, prime rib eye, and brown sugar roasted salmon. They've got cigars, too. 301 San Jacinto, www.vinceyoungsteakhouse.com
21) Boiler Nine Bar + GrillIntegrated into the old Seaholm Power Plant, enjoy their cocktails or wood-fire roasted items like noodles, sandwiches, and grilled brisket. 800 W. Cesar Chavez, www.boilernine.com
22) Geraldine'sLocated in the Hotel Van Zandt, this trendy restaurant is named after Rainey Street's famous former resident guinea fowl, Geraldine. Shrimp hush puppies, y'all. 605 Davis, www.geraldinesaustin.com
23) backYARD at Waller CreekEnjoy a Yardbird sandwich and a cocktail while you soak up some vitamin D on the lawn. 701 E. 11th, www.backyardbaraustin.com
24) Flower ChildFor a healthier option, Flower Child's fresh lemonade, organic wine, salads, and bowls served in a serene, natural environment are the perfect stop. 500 W. Second, www.iamaflowerchild.com
25) North ItaliaOne of the latest additions to the Downtown roster, here's a streamlined Italian spot with prosciutto bruschetta, wood-fired pizza, and seared scallops with Parmesan risotto. 500 W. Second, www.northitaliarestaurant.com
26) Houndstooth CoffeeFind them in the Frost Bank Tower, or at the easy-access special SXSW Interactive patio coffee bar. They've also got specialty drinks such as the SXSW Lavender 9 Iron. 401 Congress, www.houndstoothcoffee.com
27) Wu ChowReppin' eight styles of Chinese cuisine and craveworthy dim sum, this lovely dining option has dishes like tangerine peel beef and honey pecan Gulf prawns. 500 W. Fifth, www.wuchowaustin.com
28) Kemuri Tatsu-yaFrom the famed Ramen Tatsu-ya team, this Texas-influenced Japanese izakaya specializes in smoked meats, yakitori, and ramen, with a special menu of oddball beauties. We're very proud of this one. 2713 E. Second, www.kemuri-tatsuya.com
29) Le PolitiqueOpen since last fall, this bright brasserie, patisserie, and coffee shop marries classic French cuisine with a gorgeous raw seafood bar, and serves croissants that deserve handwritten love letters. 110 San Antonio, www.lepolitiqueaustin.com
30) Chez NousFor more than three decades, three friends have been providing Downtown with an oasis filled with authentic French cuisine. 510 Neches, www.cheznousaustin.com
