What’s Cooking at the SXSW Southbites Food Trailer Park

The sixth annual on-site food hub is extra-special

By Jessi Cape, Fri., March 9, 2018

Kebabalicious
Kebabalicious (Photo by John Anderson)

The SouthBites Trailer Park (604 Driskill) will be open daily from 11am-12mid, March 9-17. Roasters Village, in collab with Sprudge, features 10 vendors with enough coffee and tea to fuel a space station. The SouthBites Market also has countless local and national items for purchase to get your snack on before the next panel.

We're already antsy waiting for Hot Luck Festival's kickoff on May 24, but a pop-up edition of Quesoff will tide us over. Sponsored by Washington State Wine and Hot Luck Fest, it's a showcase of cheesy goodness from past winners and special guests, held on Tue., March 13, 2pm at SouthBites. (The competition is later this summer.) "Everyone's a winner," says Adi Anand, Quesoff co-founder and GM of Hot Luck partnerships.

Food Trucks

Bodhi Viet Vegan Cuisine
Local Buddhist nuns' plates of peace and vegan Vietnamese food

Briggo Coffee Haus
Technology meets coffee beans

DFG Noodles
Steven Seagal's chef serves up Southeast Asian street food

Four Brothers
Try the arepas, the Venezuelan version of a sandwich

Ghost & Grits
Brooklyn's shiny new penny pairs Southern fare with Indian spices

Happy Lobster
Add lobster to grilled cheese sandwiches? Yes, please.

Kebabalicious
Turkish kebab wraps are some of the best fest food ever invented

Lick Honest Ice Creams
Satiating your inner baby cow's dessert cravings one pint at a time

Mmmpanadas
The only problem is deciding how many handheld pockets of flavor you need

Noble Sandwich Co.
These big, beautiful sandwiches are reasonably priced and beyond tasty

Ranch Hand
Sustainable proteins served with piles of produce and herbs

Tamale Addiction
Handmade from scratch, these traditional tamales are surprisingly healthy

The Waffle Bus
If you think you can live without trying a savory waffle sandwich, you're wrong

A version of this article appeared in print on March 9, 2018 with the headline: SouthBites: Eat Your Way Through the Schedule

