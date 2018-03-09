The Four Pillars of Austin Food During SXSW
We get by with tacos, pizza, barbecue, and burgers
By Jessi Cape, Fri., March 9, 2018
The live music capital of the world and third coast of film has blossomed into a major player in the national food scene. Create your own Downtown food tour starting with these standouts, and check out our expanded lists at austinchronicle.com/daily/food.
1) Austin Taco Project
Former Tamale House staffers return with bold tacos. 500 E. Fourth, www.austintacoproject.com
2) Via 313
Detroit pizza baked in auto parts pans. 1802 E. Sixth; 61 Rainey, www.via313.com
3) Nasha India
Lamb masala tacos, y'all. 1614 E. Seventh, www.nashaindia.com
4) Iron Works BBQ
Just steps away from the Austin Convention Center. 100 Red River, www.ironworksbbq.com
5) Salvation Pizza
New Haven-style equals beautiful thin crust pizza. 51 Rainey, www.salvationpizza.com
6) Casino El Camino
Burgers the size of your face, surly punks, and a kickass jukebox. 517 E. Sixth, www.casinoelcamino.net
7) Hut's Hamburgers and Frank & Angie's Pizza
Burgers and Italian – a marriage made in downtown glory. 807 W. Sixth, www.hutsfrankandangies.com
8) Güero's Taco Bar
A legendary spot with an enormous patio and a parking garage. 1412 S. Congress, www.gueros.com
9) Taco Joint
House-made tortillas near UT campus. 2807 San Jacinto, www.austintacojoint.com
10) Home Slice Pizza
New York-style pizza in the SoCo action. 1415 S. Congress, www.homeslicepizza.com
11) El Naranjo
Upscale Oaxacan fare, like mahi mahi tacos. 85 Rainey, www.elnaranjorestaurant.com
12) The Backspace
Brick-oven pizzas and antipasti. 507 San Jacinto, www.thebackspace-austin.com
13) Downtown Burgers
Super casual burger trailer with legions of followers. 503 E. Cesar Chavez, www.fb.com/atxburgers
14) Licha's Cantina
An East Austin favorite with mezcal for days. 1306 E. Sixth, www.lichascantina.com
15) Tamale House East
Slow-cooked pork tacos and occasional dance parties. 1707 E. Sixth, www.fb.com/tamalehouse.east
16) Jo's Coffee Downtown
One of the best chicken burgers in town. 242 W. Second, www.joscoffee.com/downtown-jos
17) La Condesa
Lovely, contemporary Mexican decor, tacos, and ceviche. 400-A W. Second, www.lacondesa.com
18) Lamberts
Historic music venue with killer barbecue. 401 W. Second, www.lambertsaustin.com