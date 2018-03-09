The Four Pillars of Austin Food During SXSW

The live music capital of the world and third coast of film has blossomed into a major player in the national food scene. Create your own Downtown food tour starting with these standouts, and check out our expanded lists at austinchronicle.com/daily/food.

1) Austin Taco Project

Former Tamale House staffers return with bold tacos. 500 E. Fourth, www.austintacoproject.com

2) Via 313

Detroit pizza baked in auto parts pans. 1802 E. Sixth; 61 Rainey, www.via313.com

3) Nasha India

Lamb masala tacos, y'all. 1614 E. Seventh, www.nashaindia.com

4) Iron Works BBQ

Just steps away from the Austin Convention Center. 100 Red River, www.ironworksbbq.com

5) Salvation Pizza

New Haven-style equals beautiful thin crust pizza. 51 Rainey, www.salvationpizza.com

6) Casino El Camino

Burgers the size of your face, surly punks, and a kickass jukebox. 517 E. Sixth, www.casinoelcamino.net

7) Hut's Hamburgers and Frank & Angie's Pizza

Burgers and Italian – a marriage made in downtown glory. 807 W. Sixth, www.hutsfrankandangies.com

8) Güero's Taco Bar

A legendary spot with an enormous patio and a parking garage. 1412 S. Congress, www.gueros.com

9) Taco Joint

House-made tortillas near UT campus. 2807 San Jacinto, www.austintacojoint.com

10) Home Slice Pizza

New York-style pizza in the SoCo action. 1415 S. Congress, www.homeslicepizza.com

11) El Naranjo

Upscale Oaxacan fare, like mahi mahi tacos. 85 Rainey, www.elnaranjorestaurant.com

12) The Backspace

Brick-oven pizzas and antipasti. 507 San Jacinto, www.thebackspace-austin.com

13) Downtown Burgers

Super casual burger trailer with legions of followers. 503 E. Cesar Chavez, www.fb.com/atxburgers

14) Licha's Cantina

An East Austin favorite with mezcal for days. 1306 E. Sixth, www.lichascantina.com

15) Tamale House East

Slow-cooked pork tacos and occasional dance parties. 1707 E. Sixth, www.fb.com/tamalehouse.east

16) Jo's Coffee Downtown

One of the best chicken burgers in town. 242 W. Second, www.joscoffee.com/downtown-jos

17) La Condesa

Lovely, contemporary Mexican decor, tacos, and ceviche. 400-A W. Second, www.lacondesa.com

18) Lamberts

Historic music venue with killer barbecue. 401 W. Second, www.lambertsaustin.com