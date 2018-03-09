Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 9

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: LIFT A FORK Lift a fork with Forklift Dance Company at a magical night of dinner and drinks at the Eastside's elegant Springdale Station, featuring an Italian feast by L'Oca d'Oro's Chef Fiore Tedesco and the genius-level craft bartenders Tacy Rowland and Bill Norris of Midnight Cowboy. Note: This happens on the first Tuesday in April, but we're telling you now because 1) tickets are going fast, and 2) wow. Tue., April 3, 6pm Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. $150. www.forkliftdanceworks.org

Saturday 10

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GIGI’S CUPCAKES: BEE CAVE GRAND OPENING Founder Gigi Butler is joined by Texas Longhorn legends for this new-location "Swirl-a-bration" at which golden tickets have been inserted randomly into boxes of cupcakes to give you a chance to win signed memorabilia from current and former Longhorn and NFL players. Sat., March 10, all day long (but Gigi's there from noon-2pm) Gigi's Cupcakes, 3944 RR 620 S., Bee Cave. www.gigiscupcakesusa.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

PINBALLZ KINGDOM: BBQ COOK-OFF The proceeds from this event, officially sanctioned by the Lonestar Barbecue Society, will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. The 'cue from this event, officially delicious AF, will benefit your taste buds and general carnivore's comportment – with offerings from a plethora of pitmasters. Bonus: a whole lotta live music. Sat., March 10, noon-4pm Pinballz Kingdom, 15201 I-35 S., Buda, 512/523-4080. $100. www.pinballzarcade.com/

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: LIFT A FORK Lift a fork with Forklift Dance Company at a magical night of dinner and drinks at the Eastside's elegant Springdale Station, featuring an Italian feast by L'Oca d'Oro's Chef Fiore Tedesco and the genius-level craft bartenders Tacy Rowland and Bill Norris of Midnight Cowboy. Note: This happens on the first Tuesday in April, but we're telling you now because 1) tickets are going fast, and 2) wow. Tue., April 3, 6pm Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. $150. www.forkliftdanceworks.org

Sunday 11

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: LIFT A FORK Lift a fork with Forklift Dance Company at a magical night of dinner and drinks at the Eastside's elegant Springdale Station, featuring an Italian feast by L'Oca d'Oro's Chef Fiore Tedesco and the genius-level craft bartenders Tacy Rowland and Bill Norris of Midnight Cowboy. Note: This happens on the first Tuesday in April, but we're telling you now because 1) tickets are going fast, and 2) wow. Tue., April 3, 6pm Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. $150. www.forkliftdanceworks.org

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 12

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: LIFT A FORK Lift a fork with Forklift Dance Company at a magical night of dinner and drinks at the Eastside's elegant Springdale Station, featuring an Italian feast by L'Oca d'Oro's Chef Fiore Tedesco and the genius-level craft bartenders Tacy Rowland and Bill Norris of Midnight Cowboy. Note: This happens on the first Tuesday in April, but we're telling you now because 1) tickets are going fast, and 2) wow. Tue., April 3, 6pm Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. $150. www.forkliftdanceworks.org

Tuesday 13

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., Jan. 9, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: LIFT A FORK Lift a fork with Forklift Dance Company at a magical night of dinner and drinks at the Eastside's elegant Springdale Station, featuring an Italian feast by L'Oca d'Oro's Chef Fiore Tedesco and the genius-level craft bartenders Tacy Rowland and Bill Norris of Midnight Cowboy. Note: This happens on the first Tuesday in April, but we're telling you now because 1) tickets are going fast, and 2) wow. Tue., April 3, 6pm Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. $150. www.forkliftdanceworks.org

Wednesday 14

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: CHEF BRYAN BENEKE The delightful supper club at Swoop House offers a fine (if fleeting) escape from the SXSW crowds, featuring this glorious tastebomb of a menu, with tuna poke, bacon-wrapped quail, lobster corn dogs (let's say that again: lobster corn dogs), glazed beef short ribs and blackened shrimp, and Beneke's take on strawberry shortcake for dessert. Wed., March 14, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $55. www.2dine4.com

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: LIFT A FORK Lift a fork with Forklift Dance Company at a magical night of dinner and drinks at the Eastside's elegant Springdale Station, featuring an Italian feast by L'Oca d'Oro's Chef Fiore Tedesco and the genius-level craft bartenders Tacy Rowland and Bill Norris of Midnight Cowboy. Note: This happens on the first Tuesday in April, but we're telling you now because 1) tickets are going fast, and 2) wow. Tue., April 3, 6pm Springdale Station, 979 Springdale. $150. www.forkliftdanceworks.org

Thursday 15

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20 - Thu., Jan. 18, 6-9pm. (2017) Domain Northside.

Friday 16

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com