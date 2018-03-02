Food Events

Friday 2

CANNON + BELLE = BETTER + BETTER Reckon we should let you know that Chef Yesica Arredondo's conjured some new items – for breakfast, lunch, and dinner – to supercharge the already tasty menu of the Hilton's posh eatery. The morning's new farm-eggs-and-ham pizza is lavished with a truffle-parmesan cream; lunch's Texas Revolution is a 72-hour braised short rib; suppertime sizzles with an ancho-chili-espresso-rubbed ribeye; and, of course, more. And the new desserts are, whoa, we can't even. Word to the wise. Cannon + Belle Tex Fresh Fare, 500 E 4th, 512/493-4900. www.cannonandbelle.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

RODEO AUSTIN: BBQ AUSTIN Competitive BBQ teams dishin' it up? That means you're gonna be eating well at the rodeo, citizen! Ribs. Brisket. Pork loin. Boy howdy! Also, live music and plenty of fun family activities – with proceeds benefiting Rodeo Austin’s mission of promoting Youth Education – Preserving the Western Heritage. March 2-3. Fri.-Sat., 11am-11pm Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker, 512/854-4900. www.rodeoaustin.com

RODEO AUSTIN: COWBOY BREAKFAST Yeeee-haw and pass th' syrup! It's time again for the annual breakfast feast heralding the coming thrills of Rodeo Austin. Pancakes, chuckwagon biscuits, doughnuts, brisket tacos(!), and more – gratis. (That's free gratis, right, Al?) With live music, two-step lessons, a lariat-twirling trick roper, and a live longhorn Fri., March 2, 6-9am Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. Free. www.rodeoaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 3

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FLAVORS OF AUSTIN Hall-of-Famer Earl Campbell hosts this annual event to benefit the National MS Society, joining football greats Tony Dorsett, Joe Greene, Randall McDaniel, and Lorenzo Neal in mixing and mingling with you among mouthwatering noms from the Bonneville, Chinatown, Eberly, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Wine Bar, Greenhouse Craft Food, Hoover’s Cooking, Ranch 616, Salt Lick BBQ, Sophia’s Supper Club, Amy’s Ice Creams, Sinsational Cakes Bakery, and more. Bonus: live music by Emily Gimble. Sat., March 3, 6-10pm Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. $250. www.austin.hyatt.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

IT'S MY PARK DAY VOLUNTEER TREATS Thank you! You cared enough to help out on this citywide day of community parks service, and now, if you show up wearing your volunteer T-shirt – at Fresa’s on South First, at Cosmic Coffee and Galaxy Cafe and Zocalo Cafe, at any Trudy's location, at P. Terry's all over the place, at all Snap Kitchen venues except West Third – you're gonna get some (shhhhh!) special deals. And Austin's gratitude. Sat., March 3 www.austinparks.org/volunteer/impd

THE WANDERING VEGAN MARKET Vegan food? From local vendors? It's good for your gut, it's good for your karma, and so much of it's tasty enough to make you grin like every day is your birthday. Gift yourself, citizen, right there at Bouldin Creek! Bonus: bath, body, and skincare products, too. Sat., March 3, 10am-3pm Bouldin Creek Cafe, 1900 S. First, 512/416-1601. www.facebook.com/thewanderingveganatx

Sunday 4

COOKING CLASS: ALL BACON, ALL THE TIME Central Market Cooking School's Cindy Haenel will turn your Sunday afternoon into six degrees of heaven (bacon), with this instructional feast of BLT bruschetta, bacon-wrapped shrimp, prosciutto-wrapped beef tenderloin, bacon-smothered peas; pasta shells with pancetta & spinach, and – for dessert – bacon baklava. Oh! Pig twigs, FTW! Sun., March 4, 5:30pm. Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. $50. www.centralmarket.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 5

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 6

Wednesday 7

BARR MANSION: THE LOST TABLE This prix fixe dinner by chefs Jessica Ximenes of Barr Mansion and Bethany DiBaggio of La Pera is a fundraiser for Bastrop's renascent Lost Pines Nursery, with culinary farmer-in-residence Christian Dake as docent for each sumptuous course, telling of the hyperlocal Nursery origins. Wed., March 7, 6:30pm. Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. $100.

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

Thursday 8

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 9

