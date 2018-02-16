Food

Grocery Pup Creates Gourmet Dog Food Good Enough for Humans

Austin couple offers an all-natural way to feed your pup

By Jessi Cape, Fri., Feb. 16, 2018

When you bring a new baby home – even a four-legged one – priorities change. When Ruth Stedman and her husband got a new puppy, they found themselves flummoxed

by the dog food options. From vets to friends to pet store employees, everyone had their own opinions on which brand was better. "Part of this confusion comes from the fact that labels are really hard to read and you can't just tell from sight and smell alone if a dog food is high-quality or not. As a result, I found myself hoping if I paid a higher price I'd get better food, but I really had no idea if that was for sure," says Stedman, co-founder and CEO of Grocery Pup.

For the proud new dog parents, starting their own line of dog food was the way to go. Stedman says, "I decided to look into changing that, and bringing the same movement we've seen for human food transparency to dog food. Our mission at Grocery Pup is not just to provide the healthiest dog food on the market, but to also make it as easy as possible to know what you're feeding your dog. Because at the end of the day, dogs are part of our families and we want them to be as healthy as possible."

Grocery Pup's line of food currently includes three varieties: Bitchin' Beef Stew, Turkey Pawella, and Porky's Luau. All of the meals have clearly labeled, human-grade ingredients, made in a USDA-regulated kitchen to guarantee safety and quality. Stedman adds, "Grocery Pup food is the freshly cooked food equivalent to making a homemade meal for your dog, but we do all of the work and deliver it straight to your door. It's not heavily processed like dry or canned dog food, and since it's cooked at low heat, you don't have to worry about salmonella or listeria like with raw dog food. It's an all-natural, safer way to feed your dog so they can live the longest and happiest lives possible."

A version of this article appeared in print on February 16, 2018 with the headline: Culinary Canines

