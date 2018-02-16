Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 16

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

LOVE YO SELF: SANS BAR All the joys of nighttime social drinking, but without the alcohol? If that's actually possible, this new Sans Bar concept is out to prove it. Food, drinks, live music. Gonna put that Moe Szyslak right outta business, y'think? Note: Ages 18+. Fri., Feb. 16, 8pm-12mid 2055 S. Lamar. $10. www.thesansbar.com

NINE DAYS OF VALENTINES AT BRIO Available at lunch and dinner for more than a week, yes. Try some lobster & shrimp scampi, maybe a bit of bistecca BRIO, and dessert yourself right with molten chocolate cake. But also: Sweetheart martinis! Through Feb. 18 BRIO Tuscan Grille at Arboretum, 10000-C Research, 512/794-1234. www.brioitalian.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 17

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NINE DAYS OF VALENTINES AT BRIO Available at lunch and dinner for more than a week, yes. Try some lobster & shrimp scampi, maybe a bit of bistecca BRIO, and dessert yourself right with molten chocolate cake. But also: Sweetheart martinis! Through Feb. 18 BRIO Tuscan Grille at Arboretum, 10000-C Research, 512/794-1234. www.brioitalian.com

Sunday 18

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NINE DAYS OF VALENTINES AT BRIO Available at lunch and dinner for more than a week, yes. Try some lobster & shrimp scampi, maybe a bit of bistecca BRIO, and dessert yourself right with molten chocolate cake. But also: Sweetheart martinis! Through Feb. 18 BRIO Tuscan Grille at Arboretum, 10000-C Research, 512/794-1234. www.brioitalian.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 19

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

TURKEY & THE WOLF TAKEOVER Chef Mason Hereford of that legendary NOLA joint rumbles into Austin to commandeer the kitchen at June's All Day, conjuring up a heapin' helpin' of braised collard-green melt on rye, lamb-neck roti, fried chicken pot pie with tarragon buttermilk, and more. We daresay, laissez les bon temps rouler! Mon., Feb. 19 June's All Day, 1722 S. Congress, 512/416-1722. junesallday.com

Tuesday 20

ITALIC: FREE WINE TASTING Fantastic wines from Vias Imports flood the lucky palates at this free wine tasting: 2015 Cantine Colosi Nero d'Avola Sicilia, 2016 Produttori del Barbaresco Nebbiolo Langhe, 2015 Castello dei Rampolla Chianti Classico, 2012 Fossacolle Brunello di Montalcino. Tue., Feb. 20, 4:30-6:30pm Italic, 123 W. Sixth, 512/660-5390. www.italicaustin.com

Wednesday 21

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: CHEF ALEJANDRO AMARO In which the culinary club transforms their elegant dining tables into an array of south-of-the-border goodness, with ceviche, quesadillas, tortilla soup, picadillo tostados, a triumvirate of salsas, and more – as only Chef Amaro can create it. Wed., Feb. 21, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $45. www.supperfriends.com

Thursday 22

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

LONE PINT BREWERY + GIRL SCOUT COOKIES Sounds crazy, but The Brass Tap's Vince Thompson has been pairing craft beers with Girl Scout cookies – tonight features a variety of those Lone Pint brews – and the result is incredibly delicious. Head on over, tell 'em the Chronicle sent you. Bonus: Comes with a take-home pint glass. Thu., Feb. 22 The Brass Tap, 10910 Domain Dr. www.brasstapbeerbar.com/austin

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 23

BIRD BIRD BISCUIT: BREAKFAST FOR DINNER In which Chef Brian Batch and team (of the much-anticipated Manor Road eatery Bird Bird Biscuit) pop up at a brewery to offer four types of biscuit sandwiches, for adults and kiddos alike. Bacon, chicken, eggs, cheddar cheese, and black-pepper honey will be among the ingredients biscuited here. Fri., Feb. 23, 5pm until sold out Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. www.hopsandgrain.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOP ON THE TWISTED TEXAS TOURS BRUNCH BUS Every Saturday, starting Jan. 13, Twisted Texas Tours hosts the “Brunch Bus” which will make stops at Torchy’s for breakfast tacos, Batch for Czech-style kolaches, and Gourdough’s Public House for chicken & waffles – with an adult beverage included at each eatery. A local band also rides aboard this BYOB tour bus, playing live music between stops, easing you into a truly Austintatious weekend. Saturdays, 11am Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $70. www.twistedtexastour.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com