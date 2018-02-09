ICYMI: Chez Nous

Unbeknownst to some, less than one block away from the infamous debauchery and noise of Sixth Street is a small portal to France. Chez Nous – "our home" in French – has a quaint and unassuming exterior, without any of the neon or subwoofers that pepper the rest of the neighborhood. Step inside to find an intimate atmosphere that immediately drowns out the Downtown street hustle, and a staff that welcomes each guest like family. Three friends – owners Sybil Reinhart-Regimbeau, Robert Paprota, and Pascal Regimbeau – opened the restaurant after moving from Paris, and 36 years later we're still singing the praises of the classic, casual French bistro.

Boasting one of the best dinner prix fixe menus in town, a cool $34.50 will land you appetizer choices like salade lyonnaise or pâté maison, entrées such as saumon au beurre blanc or house-made lamb sausage with apricot, and a choice of desserts including mousse au chocolat and creme brûlée. Lunch offers a great chance to take a midday break with seafood crepes and salad verte, featuring a light and crisp Champagne vinaigrette. And don't forget the escargots de Bourgogne in all of their garlic butter glory.

And if Valentine's Day is a holiday you find alluring, there's no better place to imbibe than one whose menu celebrates the city of love's gastronomical delights (and has an extensive wine and bubbles list). Check out their annual Valentine's Day prix fixe special, which is bound to be lovely.

Chez Nous