Food Events

Friday 9

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14. Both Central Market locations. www.centralmarket.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

NINE DAYS OF VALENTINES AT BRIO Available at lunch and dinner for more than a week, yes. Try some lobster & shrimp scampi, maybe a bit of bistecca BRIO, and dessert yourself right with molten chocolate cake. But also: Sweetheart martinis! Feb. 9-18 BRIO Tuscan Grille at Arboretum, 10000-C Research, 512/794-1234. www.brioitalian.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pickup later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on Feb. 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Saturday 10

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TRACE: RIHANNA BRUNCH No, no, stalkerazzi, RiRi's not gonna be there. But the fab bar of that W Hotel celebrates the singer for National Umbrella Day with themed cocktails served up alongside her top hits – dished up by DJ Kid Slyce. Sun., Feb. 10, 10:30am-3pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Sunday 11

CELIS DARK ODYSSEY OATMEAL STOUT RELEASE PARTY They'll have noms and live music, too, in honor of this latest release in the Celis Single Tank Series. Sun., Feb. 11, 3-8pm Celis Beer / Brewery, 10001 Metric, 512/524-2377. www.celisbeers.com

JO'S COFFEE: CHILI COOK-OFF The end of winter is creeping up again, at least in Austin, and here's Jo's 12th annual chili cook-off, featuring a palate-pleasing plethora of varieties of the spicy dish – from the masterful chefs of Dai Due, Olamaie, Parkside, Olive and June, Cochineal Marfa, Contigo, Salt and Time, and more – and live music from Jeff Hughes and Chapparal and the Jo's House Band. Bonus: Proceeds benefit Urban Roots Farm. Sun., Feb. 11, noon-3pm Jo's Coffee, 1300 S. Congress, 512/444-3800. $20. www.joscoffee.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday. Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 12

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

THE DRISKILL'S CRAFT SERIES: SUDS MONKEY BREWING COMPANY Four courses, four beers, eight reasons to shout hallelujah. Would you believe, citrus-and-annatto-marinated pork with masa cake, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, and fresh pineapple salsa? Mmmm, and that's just one course. Mon., Feb. 12, 6pm. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7066. $40. www.1886cafeandbakery.com

Tuesday 13

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., Jan. 9, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

INTERNATIONAL PANCAKE DAY? Yes, and the breakfast-centric Snooze celebrates with an array of sweet & savory pancakes, including cherry chocolate pie, whiskey cake, and a "Just In Queso" flapjack that's made of cornmeal with 1) roasted corn inside and 2) a topping of chorizo-spiked queso. Bonus: King Cake pancakes in honor of Mardi Gras! Tue., Feb. 13, 6:30am-2:30pm Snooze, 3800 N. Lamar #120, 512/410-0670. www.snoozeeatery.com

Wednesday 14

ANDIAMO AFRODISIACO Who says French is the language of romance? It could be that Italian's cornered the market, especially when speaking of the sumptuous feast offered here this night, with fresh oysters and beef involtini and risotto-with-lobster and – ah, romantica follia! – pears cooked in red wine sauce. And more; for which, see the website. Wed., Feb. 14 Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $85. www.andiamoitaliano.com

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

HOTEL SAN JOSÉ: TIDE-TO-TABLE OYSTERS Learn the nuances of oysters (and how to shuck 'em) in a guided, hands-on tasting experience led by Chef Maite Aizpurua. The two-hour event includes a dozen oysters per person, with pairings of beer and wine, cheese, charcuterie, and sauces. Wed., Feb. 14, 5pm Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2350. $85. www.sanjosehotel.com

JEFFREY'S DINNER Make it exceptionally posh with a four-course prix-fixe menu featuring black truffle tortellini, shellfish risotto, a Beeman Ranch bone-in strip for two, Meyer lemon souffle, and more. Wed., Feb. 14 Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $100. www.jeffreysofaustin.com

JOSEPHINE HOUSE DINNER Here's a three-course prix-fixe menu with highlights of Skuna Bay salmon, crispy red snapper, hand-cut noodles with shaved black truffle, flourless chocolate torte, and more. Wed., Feb. 14 Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. $75. www.josephineofaustin.com

JUNE'S DINNER FOR LOVERS Cuddle up with a three-course prix-fixe dinner at June's this night, featuring New York strip au poivre, hand-cut pappardelle pasta with oyster mushrooms, crispy skin Gulf snapper, and more. Bonus: DJ Lingerié spinning all those mood-enhancing love tunes. Wed., Feb. 14 June's All Day, 1722 S. Congress, 512/416-1722. $75 ($125 with wine pairings). junesallday.com

KEMURI TATSU-YA: VALENTINE'S DINNER This night's five-course prix fixe dinner is reservation only, note. Because: scallop and Gulf drum ceviche, lobster, prawn, mussels, miso boulliabase, truffled koshihikari porridge, and – you get the idea. Get a seat if you can. Wed., Feb. 14 Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, 2713 E. Second, 512/893-5561. $85. www.kemuri-tatsuya.com

PLUCKERS' ANTI-VALENTINE'S DAY This Wednesday, the usual Trivia Night antics at the popular wing joint will be enhanced with "anti-Valentine's Day questions to spice up the anti-romantic night with even more humor" and Bud Light specials and more. Wed., Feb. 14, 7pm. All Pluckers locations in town. www.pluckers.com

SEARSUCKER SUPPER You want a four-course prix fixe with additional pairing options this night? And you're looking for the finest steaks, the most tender pork chops, the – oh, you know: Find them here. Wed., Feb. 14 Searsucker, 415 Colorado, 512/394-8000. $75. www.searsucker.com/austin

SUPPER FRIENDS: VALENTINE'S DINNER What Chef Bryan Beneke's offering for this romantic night might excite your taste buds forever, what with the lamb popovers and Malpeque oysters and lobster bisque and short ribs and bay scallops Rockefeller. It's like a series of gourmet miracles from the land and sea! Wed., Feb. 14, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $75. www.2dine4.com

TEXAS FRENCH BREAD: VALENTINE'S Your talented friends at TFB are serving up a three-course prix fixe, with French bistro classics like chicken confit and chocolate mousse. Pro tip: Nothing says je t'aime like giving your partner the last bite of butterscotch budino! Wed., Feb. 14 Texas French Bread, 2900 Rio Grande, 512/499-0544. $55. www.texasfrenchbread.com

TRACE DINNER Make that romance sizzle with a special menu of indulgent and decadent dishes: honey-glazed duck breast, Akaushi strip loin Oscar, and more – with desserts by pastry chef Angel Castillo. Wed., Feb. 14 Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $60. www.traceaustin.com

VALENTINE'S AT SWAY We'll say it simply, and that will suffice to spur your actions: Along with its regular menu, Sway will be offering à la carte specials this night, including thai fajitas made with brown sugar and soy beef, pickled veggies, mango salsa and roti – and a chocolate douchi cake with pickled strawberry, douchi crumble, mint, sour yuzu ice cream, and fermented black soybean. Wed., Feb. 14 Sway, 1417 S. First, 512/326-1999. www.swayaustin.com

VALENTINE'S DINNER & VINYL NIGHT You'll be pleased to know that Native's prix fixe menu – scallop crudo, coriander-crested lamb chops, pan-seared prawns with black vinegar, and among the options – includes a bottle of wine. And, scallops, see – what'd we tell you? Wed., Feb. 14 Native Bar & Kitchen, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. $150 for two. www.nativehostels.com/bar

WALTON'S FANCY & STAPLE: VALENTINE'S DINNER This prix fixe features four courses by Chef Phillip Anderson – and just the cheese board starter has us drooling, oh my. Bonus: wine specials. Wed., Feb. 14 Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. www.waltonsfancyandstaple.com

WE SAY, OLAMAIE! WHAT'S FOR DINNER ON VALENTINES'S DAY? A four-course prix fixe from Chef Michael Fojtasek, is what, featuring snapper crudo, honeycombed cornbread, and beef tenderloin. And chocolate pudding so tasty it might distract you from those lovely wine pairings. Wed., Feb. 14 Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $100. www.olamaieaustin.com

Thursday 15

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20 - Thu., Jan. 18, 6-9pm. (2017) Domain Northside.

Friday 16

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOP ON THE TWISTED TEXAS TOURS BRUNCH BUS Every Saturday, starting Jan. 13, Twisted Texas Tours hosts the “Brunch Bus” which will make stops at Torchy’s for breakfast tacos, Batch for Czech-style kolaches, and Gourdough’s Public House for chicken & waffles – with an adult beverage included at each eatery. A local band also rides aboard this BYOB tour bus, playing live music between stops, easing you into a truly Austintatious weekend. Saturdays, 11am Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $70. www.twistedtexastour.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com