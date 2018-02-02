Food Events

Friday 2

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FONDUE RAISER FOR AUSTIN PETS ALIVE You think the term "fondue raiser" is a bit, what, cheesy? That's kind of the point, isn't it, as The Melting Pot donates $5 of every four-course Fondue Raiser meal to Austin Pets Alive – so get on it, animal-lover! Through Feb. 4 The Melting Pot, 13343 Hwy. 183 N. #350, 512/401-2424. www.meltingpot.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

HOTEL SAN JOSÉ DUMPLING NIGHT Perfect opportunity to get your SoCo gyoza on, citizen. Bonus: Genji Sake specials. Fri., Feb. 2, 6pm-until they're all gone Hotel San Jose, 1316 S. Congress, 512/444-7322. www.sanjosehotel.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

THE PARK: SUPER BOWL SPECIALS So, there's 10% off all pre-orders from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. And then, on game day, you can get a $3 Sam Adam's Boston Lager, because Patriots, and a $9 Philly cheesesteak, because Eagles. See website for details and point spread. The Park on South Lamar, 4024 South Lamar Boulevard. thepark.us/

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pick-up later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on February 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Saturday 3

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FONDUE RAISER FOR AUSTIN PETS ALIVE You think the term "fondue raiser" is a bit, what, cheesy? That's kind of the point, isn't it, as The Melting Pot donates $5 of every four-course Fondue Raiser meal to Austin Pets Alive – so get on it, animal-lover! Through Feb. 4 The Melting Pot, 13343 Hwy. 183 N. #350, 512/401-2424. www.meltingpot.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. (2017) Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

THE PARK: SUPER BOWL SPECIALS So, there's 10% off all pre-orders from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. And then, on game day, you can get a $3 Sam Adam's Boston Lager, because Patriots, and a $9 Philly cheesesteak, because Eagles. See website for details and point spread. The Park on South Lamar, 4024 South Lamar Boulevard. thepark.us/

THE WANDERING VEGAN MARKET Celebrate the first anniversary of this local bastion of plant-based foods (and skincare products, make up, jewelry, candles, and other artisanals). Bonus: Central Texas Pig Rescue! Sat., Feb. 3, 11am-4pm Vegan Nom, 913. E. Cesar Chavez, 512/497-3147. www.facebook.com/thewanderingvegan

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pick-up later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on February 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Sunday 4

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

CORNER BAR: SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTY You spend $10 on beer here, you're gonna get a plate of Brown's BBQ for free this afternoon! You need to know more than that, sportsfan? Pffft. But there's hella drinks specials, too, of course. Sun., Feb. 4, starting at 3pm Corner Bar, 1901 S. Lamar. www.cornerbaratx.com

FONDUE RAISER FOR AUSTIN PETS ALIVE You think the term "fondue raiser" is a bit, what, cheesy? That's kind of the point, isn't it, as The Melting Pot donates $5 of every four-course Fondue Raiser meal to Austin Pets Alive – so get on it, animal-lover! Through Feb. 4 The Melting Pot, 13343 Hwy. 183 N. #350, 512/401-2424. www.meltingpot.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

SUPER BOWL = FREE QUESO AT FRESA'S This Super Bowl watch party also boasts a back-patio video wall about nine feet across for your viewing pleasure, and all manner of beer and 'ritas and food, but tbh it's that endless queso, gratis, that's drawing us in like a hail mary in the hands of a canny interceptor. Sun., Feb. 4, 3-10pm Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pick-up later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on February 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Monday 5

BROOKLYN BREWERY'S GARRETT OLIVER Yes, the legendary brewery's esteemed brewmaster is gonna be at Easy Tiger for a public discussion with Austin Beerworks' head brewer Will Golden and advanced cicerone Joe Burns – and guess what you get to sample, citizen. How about some … Ghost Bottles? Mon., Feb. 5, 5:30-9pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Sept. 4, 5-8pm. (2016) Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pick-up later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on February 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Tuesday 6

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pick-up later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on February 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Wednesday 7

CAFE JOSIE WINE NIGHT SWITCHEROO Sure, you love C.J.'s half-price wine deal on Tuesdays, right? Well, you'd better love it more on Wednesdays now, citizen – because that's where the popular gig has been rescheduled to, henceforth, each week. But the excellent venue's still got live jazz on Tuesdays, mind, and we actually recommend both nights for a damned good time. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 12 - Wed., Jan. 10, 4:30pm. (2017) Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

ROLL OF ATTRACTION: SUSHI CLASS FOR COUPLES The Soy Crazy for You roll​ (made with lobster, cucumber, and rice, finished with spicy mayonnaise, cucumber, strawberry slices, and kiwi wasabi sauce) is only one of the treats you and your sweetie will make and eat in this fun class. Bonus: Three kinds of sake and a rosé. Wed., Feb. 7, 8pm. RA Sushi, 117 W. Fourth #300, 512/726-2130. $40-45. www.rasushi.com/austin

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pick-up later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on February 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Thursday 8

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pick-up later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on February 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Friday 9

CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL AT CENTRAL MARKET This popular fest showcases the largest assortment of artisanal chocolate in Texas and highlights 10 new recipes, from red wine hot chocolate to cocoa chipotle salsa, creating a fully immersive experience in sweet and savory flavors. The goodness is already on display at both locations and will continue through Feb. 14 – but we especially recommend signing up for the Tasting Tour on Thu., Feb. 8. Through Feb. 14 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

NINE DAYS OF VALENTINES AT BRIO Available at lunch and dinner for more than a week, yes. Try some Lobster & Shrimp Scampi, maybe a bit of Bistecca BRIO, and dessert yourself right with Molten Chocolate Cake. But also: Sweetheart Martinis! Feb. 9-18 BRIO Tuscan Grille at Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Suite C, 512/794-1234. www.brioitalian.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

VALENTINE'S SIX-PACK OF MACARONS Order now for pick-up later! Each box will be filled with an elegantly decorated variety of those Elizabeth Street macarons, and they'll be ready for you on February 13 & 14. Elizabeth Street Cafe, 1501 S. First, 512/291-2881. www.elizabethstreetcafe.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOP ON THE TWISTED TEXAS TOURS BRUNCH BUS Every Saturday, starting Jan. 13, Twisted Texas Tours hosts the “Brunch Bus” which will make stops at Torchy’s for breakfast tacos, Batch for Czech-style kolaches, and Gourdough’s Public House for chicken & waffles – with an adult beverage included at each eatery. A local band also rides aboard this BYOB tour bus, playing live music between stops, easing you into a truly Austintatious weekend. Saturdays, 11am Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $70. www.twistedtexastour.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com