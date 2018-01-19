Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 19

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

JANUARY: CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES If you don't already know about the many classes available at Central Market Cooking School, then, honestly? We feel sorry for your kitchen, friend, because the variety and excellence of the presentations here are just what home cookin' needs to remain fresh and exciting. Upcoming classes feature Power Breakfast, Seafood & Citrus, Turkish Flavors, Risotto, Sushi 101, and more. See website for details! Throughout January Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. Prices vary per class. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

THE GLENLIVET SERIES And here the Chez Zee virtuosi of vittles team up with one of the world's finest purveyors of whiskey to offer Chef Jaramillo's sumptuous, steak-anchored, three-course dinner with full-on Scotch pairings. Bonus: live music by Rich Demarco. Fri., Jan. 19, 6:30pm. Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones, 512/454-2666. $65. www.chez-zee.com

Saturday 20

BANGER’S BARREL BONANZA SMOKEOUT 2.0 The Smokeout menu includes pulled pork from a whole hog smoked on site, baked beans, southern greens, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce made with Founders CBS. Live music all day, and – holy St. Barney, what an array of local craft beer for washing it all down with. Sat., Jan. 20, 10am-11pm Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. $15 for a Smokeout plate. www.bangersaustin.com

CHILIS FOR CHARITY PEPPER EATING CHALLENGE Mama Fu’s Asian House heralds their upcoming Chili Spice Market menu with this Scoville-spiking spectacle, in which reps from five local charities attempt to eat their way through increasingly spicy chili peppers to collect their share of a $25,000 prize. Beware that Carolina Reaper, you fools! Sat., Jan. 20, 1-3pm The Grove, 6317 Bee Caves Rd., 512/327-8822. www.grovewinebar.com

CUVÉE COLD BREW NEW CAN LAUNCH PARTY You know presentation is a big part of a meal, so why should it be any different when the contents of the vessel remain as delicious as ever but the can itself gets an upgrade? Join your Cuveé friends for an afternoon of Nitro Cold Brew, some Lick ice creams, a little Austin Beerworks beer, and much graphic-design celebration – with live music from Suzanna Choffel and Sam Pace. Sat., Jan. 20, noon-4pm Yeti Flagship, 220 S. Congress, 512/640-7249.

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NATIONAL CHEESE LOVER'S DAY Sure, that's what someone's designated it, but you & I know that every day is Cheese Lover's Day, internationally. Still, there's some fine offerings around town right now – El Naranjo, Searsucker, and that tasty crowd – and we're especially partial to Holy Roller's Grilled Cheesus, a combination of gouda, mozzarella, cheddar, tomato jam, and avocado on a buttered toast. Sat., Jan. 20 Holy Roller, 509 Rio Grande, 512/502-5119. www.holyrolleraustin.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. (2017) Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 21

EASY TIGER'S WINE DOWN SUNDAY Pro tip: Spend some time in this delightful beer garden with $5 glasses of red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines – paired with cheese boards from Antonelli's, no less. Sun., Jan. 21, 11am-2pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

LITTLE WOODROW'S BLOODY MARY BAR Did you know that this excellent watering hole's got a build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar going on Sundays? Well, citizen, now you do. Sunday, noon-5pm Little Woodrow's (Burnet Rd), 5425 Burnet Rd.

PARKSIDE TENTH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Shawn Cirkiel's lowercased locus of culinary extravagance celebrates 10 years with 10 days – 10 days of special treats, special drinks, special prices and so on, beginning this Sunday with half price bubbles and oysters presented by and expert “shuckers” from American Mussel Harvesters in Rhode Island and Rappahannock Oyster Co. in Virginia. Check the website for details. Jan. 21-31 parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. www.parkside-austin.com

SUSTAINABLE FOOD CENTER: CLASS PREVIEW Here's a great Sunday afternoon opportunity to learn more about Austin's Sustainable Food Center and their upcoming cooking and gardening classes. Sun., Jan. 21, 1-4pm Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. Free. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 22

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 23

HOPSLAM IPA RELEASE AT EASY TIGER You, thirsty citizen: Join your fellow hopsheads in celebration at the much-anticipated seasonal release of Bell's Brewery Hopslam Double IPA! Special $10 flights, and Hopslam also offered as a half-pint sour. Tue., Jan. 23, starting at 5pm Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

Wednesday 24

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 12 - Wed., Jan. 10, 4:30pm. (2017) Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

ROBERT BURNS SCOTCH EVENT Should auld poets be forgot? Not if they're Scotland's Robert Burrrrrrrrrrns, and it's their birthday, and the Balvenie and Glenfiddich crew are serving up tastes from their 12-year-old and 14-year-old casks and more at area Twin Liquors this day. Which they are, so sláinte mhaith, ya daft Texan, and never mind the tequila for once. Wed., Jan. 24, 6:30-8pm TIE: Twin Liquors; Twin Liquors; Twin Liquors; Twin Liquors, Twin Liquors, 1000 E. 41st, 512/451-7400; Twin Liquors, 519 E. Seventh, 512/476-9982; Twin Liquors, 12400 Hwy. 71 W., 512/402-0333; Twin Liquors, 8030 Mesa, 512/346-1861. $30. www.twinliquors.com

Thursday 25

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 26

$2.13 BEER LAUNCH FROM OTXBC The local brewery's teamed up with In the Weeds to produce this Bantam Pale Ale as a salute to service-industry workers everywhere, and its release happens at a sweet and beery celebration this very night. Fri., Jan. 26, 7pm. Oasis Brewing, 6550 Comanche Trl. #301, 512/284-9407. www.otxbc.com

COLLABORATION RELEASE: CAN'T QUIT YOU III This third installment of Blue Owl's collaboration with Black Star Co-op will be a hazy, New England-style sour IPA that's dry-hopped with El Dorado, Citra, and Mosaic hops. Grab your first this afternoon. Fri., Jan. 26, 3pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOP ON THE TWISTED TEXAS TOURS BRUNCH BUS Every Saturday, starting Jan. 13, Twisted Texas Tours hosts the “Brunch Bus” which will make stops at Torchy’s for breakfast tacos, Batch for Czech-style kolaches, and Gourdough’s Public House for chicken & waffles – with an adult beverage included at each eatery. A local band also rides aboard this BYOB tour bus, playing live music between stops, easing you into a truly Austintatious weekend. Saturdays, 11am Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $70. www.twistedtexastour.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com