Food Events

Friday 12

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Through Feb. 28 Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

JANUARY: CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES If you don't already know about the many classes available at Central Market Cooking School, then, honestly? We feel sorry for your kitchen, friend, because the variety and excellence of the presentations here are just what home cookin' needs to remain fresh and exciting. Upcoming classes feature Power Breakfast, Seafood & Citrus, Turkish Flavors, Risotto, Sushi 101, and more. See website for details! Throughout January Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. Prices vary per class. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Saturday 13

2018 VINTNER DINNER SERIES: TEXAS HILLS VINEYARDS The 17th annual series of informative gustatory events, which runs from January 13 to February 24 this year, starts off with Blair House executive chef Chris Huffman preparing a five-course gourmet dinner for pairing with wines from this vineyard in Johnson City. Sat., Jan. 13 Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. $70. www.blairhouseinn.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

IN.GREDIENTS: NEW YEAR'S BLOCK PARTY The popular Eastside epicenter of DIY foodie goodness rocks 2018 into being with this day of samples and treats from local vendors, live music from Brand New Key, Much 2 Much, Neal Mehta, Dilly Billy, the Melissa Gail Klein Band, and Staci Gray, and – oh! – the snuggly varmints of that Tiny Tails Petting Zoo. Sat., Jan. 13, 3-7pm In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. in.gredients.com

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. (2017) Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

Sunday 14

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 15

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 16

BARLEY SWINE: SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY SPECIALS Heyyyyyy, gourmand! Bryce Gilmore and his team feature $30 off their (amazing) tasting menu this night – in addition to extended all-night "Swine Time" food and drink specials throughout the restaurant. Tue., Jan. 16, 5-10pm Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

Wednesday 17

GET CRAFTY WITH WINE & TERRARIUMS Wait, what? Yes – this creative event (build a terrarium out of a wine bottle) includes 2-4 plants, decorative ornaments and stones, specially prepared soil, and, most importantly, a glass of wine. Wed., Jan. 17, 8pm. Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110. $55. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: TACO TACO This supper is definitely one you'll want to be friends with, as there's five courses and each one is a different kind of taco. Chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, pork guisada, Gulf fish al pastor, and more – and appetizers and dessert. Warning: After this night, any other tacos might be unable to match the goodness devoured here. Wed., Jan. 17, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $56. www.supperfriends.com

WHISKEY SERIES AT THE DRISKILL The culinary savants at The Driskill Grill team up with Kooper Family Rye for a whiskey dinner, with a pre-fixe menu featuring four courses and carefully curated cocktails. Most impressive: Table Carved 65 day “Kooper” Aged Ribeye. Wed., Jan. 17, The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $89. www.driskillhotel.com

Thursday 18

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

THIRD THURSDAYS AT ROCK ROSE Keep your calendars free every third Thursday of the month for Domain Northside's Rock Rose specials. Whether it's grabbing extended happy hour at 77 Degrees, or dancing along at the Rose Room's Salsa Party, there's plenty to do. Thu., July 20 - Thu., Jan. 18, 6-9pm. Domain Northside.

Friday 19

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOP ON THE TWISTED TEXAS TOURS BRUNCH BUS Every Saturday, starting Jan. 13, Twisted Texas Tours hosts the “Brunch Bus” which will make stops at Torchy’s for breakfast tacos, Batch for Czech-style kolaches, and Gourdough’s Public House for chicken & waffles – with an adult beverage included at each eatery. A local band also rides aboard this BYOB tour bus, playing live music between stops, easing you into a truly Austintatious weekend. Saturdays, 11am Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $70. www.twistedtexastour.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com