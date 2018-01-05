ICYMI: Workhorse Bar

With a name like Workhorse, a neighborhood bar can either fizzle out in an ironic twist or deliver on its namesake – the latter fate being true for the North Loop fixture. Famous for its extensive beer menu, the pub features a tap wall with close to 40 regularly available drafts (plus rotating seasonal taps) and a fine selection of bottles and cans. Focusing on local craft beer can get pricey, but fear not at Workhorse. Holding true to its "happy hour starts when you get here" catchphrase, the bar serves a selection of $3 Texas craft drafts, $2 tall boys, and $3 wells. And that's all day, every day, folks.

It's tempting to show off Workhorse to brew fanatics only, but that would be wholly unwise. The do-it-all bar has curated a solid offering of house cocktails, shots, and a few wines. Striking a balance among all imbibers, the sweeping drink menu makes Workhorse an ideal place to try something new or stick to mainstays. Not in the mood for a Race Horse (a shot of bourbon and Campari, shaken with lemon) or a house margarita with fresh-squeezed lime? Workhorse stocks a full bar that's sure to satisfy anyone's quest for a cold one.

The democratic spirit of the drink menu lives on in the food menu as well. Ordering at the bar, patrons face a bevy of choices ranging from the popular white wings (chicken bites stuffed with jalapeños, wrapped in bacon, with wing sauce) to three vegetarian entrées. From there, hit up the excellent jukebox before sliding into a window seat along North Loop for a low-key date night. The expansive wooden tables and smattering of TVs in the main dining area make Workhorse an easy sell for an afternoon of working, followed by a rewarding evening catching the big game. To boot, dogs are welcome on the rear patio, where you can gather around a picnic table, gaze at the brewery-mapped mural of the Lone Star State, and toast to the hardworking ethos that makes Workhorse (and Texas spirits) so damn good.

Fan of Workhorse? Be sure to check out Workhorse owners Steve Ettle and Brent Broyles’ newest neighborhood bar Back Lot, 606 Maiden. www.backlotatx.com

Workhorse Bar