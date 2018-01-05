Food Events

Every Firkin Friday photo: Photo source Strange Land FB

Friday 5

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

IF AUSTIN'S FREEZING, THE MARGS ARE A DOLLAR Cold is as cold does, baby, and this cold will do you good: Fresa's on South First is offering $1 frozen margaritas any day this winter that the temperature hits 32 degrees or below. (Note: Fahrenheit.) (Also: You've gotta buy a food item, and there's a two-per-customer dollar-marg limit. But the tasty concoctions are usually $8 a pop, so this is, counter-intuitively, a totally hot deal.) Mon., Jan. 1 - Wed., Feb. 28, Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. www.fresaschicken.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TEACHER FREEBIE FRIDAYS Teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge. Some rules apply. Fri., Sept. 15 - Fri., Nov. 3, (2017) Pluckers Wing Bar, all Texas locations.

Saturday 6

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

JANUARY: CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES If you don't already know about the many classes available at Central Market Cooking School, then, honestly? We feel sorry for your kitchen, friend, because the variety and excellence of the presentations here are just what home cookin' needs to remain fresh and exciting. Upcoming classes feature Power Breakfast, Seafood & Citrus, Turkish Flavors, Risotto, Sushi 101, and more. See website for details! Throughout January Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. Prices vary per class. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

TAVERNA PIZZERIA AND RISOTTERIA SATURDAY NIGHT SERIES Enjoy Taverna’s Saturday Late Nights in the newly renovated private lounge while listening to music from DJ Tony Castro. Sat., Sept. 30 - Sun., Dec. 3, 9pm-1am. (2017) Taverna, 258 W. Second, 512/477-1001. www.tavernabylombardi.com

WORKSHOP: HOME BREWING 101 Join the experts from SoCo Homebrew for this class on how to start your own home brewing operation. The Texas State History Museum's providing this as part of its current "American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition" exhibition. Now that's good brewing! Sat., Jan. 6, noon-1pm Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. Free. www.thestoryoftexas.com

Sunday 7

UNCLE BILLY’S GOSPEL BRUNCH SUNDAY Every Sunday Uncle Billy's Brew & Que, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillysaustin.com

Monday 8

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

DRESS LIKE ELVIS & EAT FOR FREE AT CHUY'S The popular Tex-Mex joint hosts its annual Elvis Birthday Bash – it woulda been the 83rd for that King of Rock & Roll – at all six Austin locations, with live performances by Elvis tribute artists and food and drink specials and giveaways. And, yeah: Dress up as Presley (Elvis or Priscilla) and get you a hunk-a hunk-a (probably not burning) free entree. Mon., Jan. 8, 11am-10pm TIE: Chuy's; Chuy's; Chuy's; Chuy's, Chuy's, 1728 Barton Springs Rd., 512/474-4452; Chuy's, 10520 N. Lamar, 512/836-3218; Chuy's, 11680 Research, 512/342-0011; Chuy's, 4301 W. William Cannon, 512/899-2489. www.chuys.com

Tuesday 9

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., Jan. 9, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Wednesday 10

MIXOLOGY CLASS Learn how to make a range of creative cocktails every other Wednesday. Classes cover how the drink is made, why certain spirits were selected for the drink, and a little about the overall cocktail and distilling movement in Austin – plus half off the drink and free appetizers. Wed., July 12 - Wed., Jan. 10, 4:30pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900.

Thursday 11

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL AT COUNTER 3. FIVE. VII Trade sitting in traffic during rush hour for complimentary boozy punch and $2 oysters during summer happy hour every Thursday at Counter 3. Five. VII. Thu., Aug. 10 - Thu., Oct. 5, 4-7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 12

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend in the taproom with special one-off beer firkins changing each week. Fridays, 5-9pm. Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

FRIDAY GAME NIGHT Fridays. Red Room Lounge, 306-A E. Third, 512/501-1536. www.redroomatx.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

HOP ON THE TWISTED TEXAS TOURS BRUNCH BUS Every Saturday, starting Jan. 13, Twisted Texas Tours hosts the “Brunch Bus” which will make stops at Torchy’s for breakfast tacos, Batch for Czech-style kolaches, and Gourdough’s Public House for chicken & waffles – with an adult beverage included at each eatery. A local band also rides aboard this BYOB tour bus, playing live music between stops, easing you into a truly Austintatious weekend. Saturdays, 11am Waller Creek Pub House, 603 Sabine, 512/358-1903. $70. www.twistedtexastour.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com