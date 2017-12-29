Top 10 Under-the-Radar Food Trailers

1) Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar Sure, sometimes you slap a grilled cheese together because cooking a real meal is just too much (we've all been there). But Hope Green, owner and head chef of this wandering truck, puts the love and life back into the classic sandwich, and makes you appreciate the masterpiece that is toasted sourdough bread and gooey, melty cheese. She also has add-ons like tomatoes marinated in balsamic vinegar and crunchy applewood bacon strips to really go next-level.

2) Goody Goody Gumbo Two words: vegan gumbo. Who knew? Even if you're decidedly not meat-free, the regular gumbo, complete with all the fixin's, is delicious. Situated in a little blue trailer on East Seventh next to Vintage Heart Coffee, you can enjoy a hot Cajun stew on the new patio out front. Pro tip: They take orders via text.

3) El Coqui If you're Puerto Rican, every single bite from this East Austin tastemaker will remind you of home. Even if you're not, one taste and you'll be craving the tostones (fried plantains) and chicharrón de pollo (fried chicken).

4) French Tex Cuisine While Tex-Mex is a staple of many Austinite diets, chef Jagu is bringing French-Tex cuisine to the local food truck business. The native Frenchman is serving up "French Taco" galettes, similar to a crêpe, including brisket, queso, and avocado (aka the Texas holy trinity).

5) Hummus Among Us We appreciate a good rhyme and a good pita. Chef Berty Richter's Eastern Mediterranean street food menu includes, of course, their staple hummus with lovely whole marinated chickpeas, but also more full meal-style specialties like the sabich sandwich, shawarma ground chicken hummus with fire-roasted peppers, and hummus with smoked brisket and grilled onions. Their cucumber tomato side salad makes a perfect plate companion.

6) JeonJu Korean Grill While the flavor is traditional, the plate-to-mouth delivery system takes on a modern twist. You'll find kimchi quesadillas and pajeon pizza on the menu, alongside sliders and bibimbap bowls. Each dish can be made with any meat you choose, and guess what? You can order a small pizza for $4.

7) Vaquero Taquero We had to mention at least one taco truck on this list. Owned by two brothers from Monterrey, Mexico, and planted in Hyde Park, Vaquero hand-makes its own corn tortillas and serves an al pastor like no other.

8) Crossroads Farm to Truck Sustainability, freshness, and locally sourced foods are essential components of all the dishes at Crossroads. In fact, they're partnered with over 15 local businesses around the Hill Country and all of their meats are 100% Texas-raised. On top of that, their food is healthy and inspired by globe-trotting trips that the husband-and-wife chef team have made.

9) Kurry Takos Tikka masala tacos, y'all. Somehow the fusion of bold Mexican spices paired perfectly with the robust flavors of Indian cuisine is a match made in food truck heaven. They've got tasty traditional fare like samosas and kebabs and grilled shrimp "takos," but the magic happens in those mash-ups like Manchurian and La China and a paneer tikka tako. Grab a couple on fresh corn tortillas, or opt for the heartier platters.

10) Level Up This aptly named food bus whips up smoothies, video game nostalgia, juices, and hot drinks. The top of the double-decker bus has plenty of seating, the menu is chock-full of healthy options, and the owner is a walking encyclopedia of knowledge on nutrition. What more could you ask for? Well, on Thursdays, they host a free movie night.