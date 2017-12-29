The Year in Food

Last year's Top 10 issue featured a dumpster fire on the cover, and despite our hopes and effort, 2017 didn't really make a full phoenix-like ascension from the ashes. It was more like a constant barrage of screaming H-E-B grackles, pick-pick-picking at our psyches, actually. That said, our food community sifted through the rubble in the wake of some pretty remarkable Austin food news stories – some celebratory, some downright awful – and pulled together. It's worth acknowledging that one of the Chronicle's biggest happenings this year was the changing of the guard in our Food Editor position, but here are 10 stories that represent other changes in our city's food landscape, and three lists that focus on the tasty fruits of our restaurant industry's labor.