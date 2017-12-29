Food

The Year in Food

It’s all about community, and really great food

By Jessi Cape, Fri., Dec. 29, 2017


Nickel City (Photo by Annalise Pasztor)

Last year's Top 10 issue featured a dumpster fire on the cover, and despite our hopes and effort, 2017 didn't really make a full phoenix-like ascension from the ashes. It was more like a constant barrage of screaming H-E-B grackles, pick-pick-picking at our psyches, actually. That said, our food community sifted through the rubble in the wake of some pretty remarkable Austin food news stories – some celebratory, some downright awful – and pulled together. It's worth acknowledging that one of the Chronicle's biggest happenings this year was the changing of the guard in our Food Editor position, but here are 10 stories that represent other changes in our city's food landscape, and three lists that focus on the tasty fruits of our restaurant industry's labor.

READ MORE
More by Jessi Cape
Tex-Mex Institution Reopens as an Austin Food Truck
Tex-Mex Institution Reopens as an Austin Food Truck
Austin’s newest tamale mavens, Karam’s Tamale Company

Dec. 15, 2017

Eat, Drink, Bee Merry
Eat, Drink, Bee Merry
Edible holiday gifts for even the darkest of souls

Dec. 8, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

vegan, food trailer, restaurant, sexual misconduct, community, food top 10

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ozomatli, Hard Proof
Mohawk
Bars Against Humanity
at Vigilante
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP